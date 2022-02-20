Punjab Elections 2022 LIVE Updates: Cong Lives in Different World, Will be Wiped Out, Says Capt Amarinder; Sukhbir Badal Confident of 80+ Seats

CHANGE LANGUAGE
Punjab Elections 2022 LIVE Updates: Some crucial names in the fray include Congress’s Navjot Singh Sidhu, AAP’s Bhagwant Mann, Congress’s Charanjit Singh Channi, SAD’s Sukhbir Singh Badal, Punjab Lok Congress’s Capt Amarinder Singh and Parkash Singh Badal.

News18.com | February 20, 2022, 13:01 IST

Punjab Elections 2022 LIVE Updates: The stage is set for the high-stakes, high-voltage, electoral battle for Punjab as over two crore voters begin to exercise their franchise and decide the fate of the state which is locked in a tussle among the BJP, Congress and Aam Aadmi Party. According to the Election Commission, 117 assembly constituencies in 23 districts will vote today from 8am to 6pm. The Election Commission had Read More

Key Events

Feb 20, 2022 13:01 IST

There is Strong SAD-BSP Wave in Punjab: Shiromani Akali Dal's Sukhbir Singh Badal

There is a strong SAD-BSP wave in the state, you’ll see exceptional results soon: Sukhbir Singh Badal, President, Shiromani Akali Dal

Feb 20, 2022 12:53 IST

Punjab Elections: Capt Amarinder Casts His Vote

Feb 20, 2022 12:37 IST

Cong Lives in Different World, Will be Wiped Out, Says Capt Amarinder

I am certain of winning Patiala. I think we will win the elections…They (Congress) live in a different world & will be wiped out in Punjab: Capt Amarinder Singh, Punjab Lok Congress founder, at Patiala.

Feb 20, 2022 12:10 IST

'High Command Ignored Me': As Channi Leads Cong's Punjab Fight, Brother Manohar Reflects on 'Solitary' Battle

Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi might be leading the Congress’s charge in the Punjab assembly elections, but his brother Manohar Singh is fighting ‘alone’, and says he was ignored by the party’s high command despite having ‘winnability’ according to their own survey. READ MORE

Feb 20, 2022 11:52 IST

Shiromani Akali Dal A Tested, Stable Party: Harsimrat Kaur Badal

Today people want a stable, strong govt. As a border state, it has many challenges. I’m sure there’s going to be clean sweep in favour of a tried & tested local, regional party that understand the aspirations of the local people: Harsimrat Kaur Badal, Shiromani Akali Dal leader

Feb 20, 2022 11:41 IST

We Have Been Right Where We Started for Generations, Unlike Capt: Shiromani Akali Dal Parkash Singh Badal

We have been standing firm at one place for the last three generations. While many others have moved to other parties on not getting election tickets, like Capt Amarinder Singh: Shiromani Akali Dal patron Parkash Singh Badal.

Feb 20, 2022 11:37 IST

Shiromani Akali Dal-BSP Will Get Clean Sweep: Sukhbir Singh Badal

All I would like to say is that Shiromani Akali Dal-BSP is going to make a clean sweep. We will get 80 plus seats: Sukhbir Singh Badal, Shiromani Akali Dal chief and party’s candidate from Jalalabad.

Feb 20, 2022 11:22 IST

Punjab Elections: Voting Underway at Pink Polling Booth at Moga

Feb 20, 2022 11:19 IST

Punjab Elections: Shiromani Akali Dal Sukhbir Singh Badal, Harsimrat Badal Arrive In Lambi

Feb 20, 2022 11:12 IST

Punjab Elections 2022: This is How Punjab's Conjoined Twins Cast Votes While Maintaining Secrecy

Sohna and Mohna, the famous conjoined twins who had bagged a state government job last year, cast their votes in Amritsar for Punjab assembly polls. Special arrangements were made by the Returning Officer as the two were provided with goggles to keep the secrecy of votes between them. READ MORE

Feb 20, 2022 10:55 IST

Congress Made a Good Decision With Channi as CM Face: Brother Manohar Singh

Congress made a good decision (Channi as CM face). People have accepted this decision, party will be benefitted by work done by my brother & they’ll form govt: Manohar Singh, Punjab CM Channi’s brother. Manohar is contesting as an independent candidate from Bassi Pathana.

Feb 20, 2022 10:42 IST

Lost One Generation to Drugs, Another to Terrorism: Navjot Singh Sidhu

On one side is the mafia system of Badal family & Capt Amarinder Singh. On the other side are those who love Punjab. We lost one generation to terrorism, the second to drugs, so, today we’ve to vote carefully. People will vote in large numbers to bring change: Navjot S Sidhu, Cong.

Feb 20, 2022 10:38 IST

Punjab Elections 2022: Bride Casts Vote in Zirakpur

Dressed in wedding garb from head to toe, Arshpreet Kaur, a bride cast her vote in Nabha village near Zirakpur on Sunday.

Feb 20, 2022 10:34 IST

Punjab Elections: Identity of Punjab at Stake in Elections, Says Navjot Singh Sidhu

The astitva (identity) of Punjab is at stake in these elections. People must put thought into their vote: Navjot Singh Sidhu.

Feb 20, 2022 10:12 IST

Bhagat Singh Sacrificed Lives for Country: Bhagwant Mann

Bhagat Singh and many other people sacrificed their lives for the country. I appeal to the public to vote for the candidate they want: AAP CM candidate Bhagwant Mann

Feb 20, 2022 10:09 IST

Capt Amarinder Singh Will Win in Patiala: Preneet Kaur

Capt Amarinder Singh (Punjab Lok Congress leader & ex-CM will win from Patiala Assembly constituency. Change should be brought keeping in mind the future of youth. Votes should be cast based on who can bring peace & economic stability to the state: Preneet Kaur, rebel Congress MP to ANI.

Feb 20, 2022 09:50 IST

Punjab Elections 2022: 4.80% Voter Turnout Till 9 AM

Feb 20, 2022 09:50 IST

AAP's Raghav Chadha Flags EVM, Voting Issues

Feb 20, 2022 09:22 IST

Winds of 'Change', Caste Focus & Step Away from Dynasty: Multi-Cornered Punjab Polls Are Unique This Time

From unexpected alliances, ‘new’ entrants, to the rise of ‘ground’ issues, Punjab’s political battle will witness many firsts this time around. The single phase of voting has kicked off in the state, where the fate of Congress’s first Dalit CM Charanjit Singh Channi will be tested against his opponents – the grand old party’s ‘forsaken’ leader Capt Amarinder Singh, and Aam Aadmi Party’s ‘people’s choice’ Bhagwant Mann. READ MORE

Feb 20, 2022 09:11 IST

Punjab Elections 2022: People Vote in Moga

earlier postponed the date of voting for the assembly polls from February 14 to February 20 in the wake of Guru Ravidas Jayanti. A total of 1,304 candidates, including 93 women, are in the fray in the state. In the 2017 assembly polls in the state, the Congress had won an absolute majority by winning 77 seats, pushing out the SAD-BJP government, which had been in power for 10 years. This time, adding the much-needed spice to the mix is Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party, which is considered a strong contender by political pundits.

Some of the crucial names in the fray include Congress’s Navjot Singh Sidhu (contesting from Amritsar), AAP’s Bhagwant Mann (contesting from Dhuri), Congress’s Charanjit Singh Channi (contesting from Bhadaur, Chamkaur Sahib seats), SAD’s Sukhbir Singh Badal (contesting from Jalalabada), Punjab Lok Congress’s Capt Amarinder Singh (contesting from Patiala), Parkash Singh Badal (contesting from Lambi), Congress’s Sukhpal Khaira (contesting from Bholuth) and AAP’s Kulwant Singh (contesting from Mohali).

The Congress is banking on decisions like reducing electricity tariff and fuel prices, taken during current CM Charanjit Singh Channi’s 111-day tenure. The Aam Aadmi Party, which has emerged as a major contender, is eyeing to wrest power while projecting the Delhi model of governance. The stakes are also high for the Shiromani Akali Dal which is contesting the polls in alliance with the Bahujan Samaj Party after breaking ties with the BJP in 2020 over the farm laws issue. With Sukhbir Singh Badal in the driving seat, the SAD called itself Punjab’s own party and promised all-round development of the state. The BJP, which used to be a junior partner during its previous alliance with the SAD, is fighting the elections as a major partner. Entering into an alliance with Amarinder Singh-led Punjab Lok Congress and Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa-led SAD (Sanyukt), the saffron party has asked voters to go for a double-engine government for Nawan (new) Punjab.

The Sanyukt Samaj Morcha, comprising various Punjab farmer bodies, which had taken part in the stir against the Centre’s now-repealed farm laws, is contesting the polls in alliance with Haryana Bharatiya Kisan Union (Chaduni) leader Gurnam Singh Chaduni-led Sanyukt Sangharsh Party. Prominent faces who are in the fray are Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, Aam Aadmi Party’s chief ministerial face Bhagwant Mann, Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu, former CMs Amarinder Singh and Parkash Singh Badal, and Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal.

Former chief minister Rajinder Kaur Bhattal, Punjab BJP chief Ashwani Sharma and former Union minister Vijay Sampla are also fighting the elections. All major political parties have promised a host of freebies to woo voters.

While AAP has promised Rs 1,000 for all women, the Congress has also promised Rs 1,100 per month for needy women. The SAD-BSP alliance has promised Rs 2,000 per month to all women heads of blue card holder families (BPL beneficiaries).

The Congress and the SAD-BSP alliance have promised one lakh government jobs. The SAD-BSP promised 75 percent reservation for state youth in public and private sectors. The BJP led alliance has made a similar promise, but for the government sector only.

AAP has promised up to 300 units of free power while the SAD-BSP promised 400 units of free electricity. The high-pitched campaigning, which saw participation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union minister Smriti Irani, Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal, came to an end on Friday.

Modi, who held three rallies at Jalandhar, Pathankot and Abohar, covering Punjab’s Doaba, Majha and Malwa regions, had accused the Congress and the AAP of pretending to fight against each. Rahul Gandhi had cautioned people against going for any “experiment” in the Punjab polls, saying that maintaining peace was most important for the state and only his party was capable of it.

There are a total of 2,14,99,804 voters, including 1,02,00,996 women. There are 24,740 polling stations, of which 2,013 have been identified as critical, said an official. Adequate security arrangements have been made for ensuring free and fair polling, said the official.

In the wake of elections, the state government has declared a paid holiday for employees working in shops, commercial establishments and factories on Sunday. In the 2017 Punjab Assembly polls, the Congress had ended the SAD-BJP combine’s 10-year-regime by bagging 77 seats.

The AAP had managed to get 20 seats while the SAD-BJP had won 18 and two seats went into the kitty of the Lok Insaaf Party.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.

