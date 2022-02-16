Punjab Elections 2022 LIVE Updates: Popular Festival Among Dalits in Punjab, PM Modi to Mark Guru Ravidas Jayanti at Delhi Temple Today

Read more

Commission (EC) deferred Punjab elections, originally scheduled for February 14, by a week to February 20 in view of Guru Ravidas Jayanti.

The state government and several political parties had urged the EC to do so as lakhs of followers of Guru Ravidas travel to Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh to celebrate the day. The parties had said that several followers of Guru Ravidas would not be able to exercise their franchise on February 14 as they would be travelling.

Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday asked voters in Punjab not to look at the face of leaders but their actions to understand the “hidden powers” that are at work behind them, as the former Congress president attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal. Taking on the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), he claimed those seeking one chance to form the government will “destroy Punjab” and the state “will burn”.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, meanwhile, campaigned for party candidates in Punjab and said like the BJP earlier propagated ‘Gujarat model’, AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal was publicising his ‘Delhi model’, which she said was also a “failure”. Riding a tractor with Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi in Rupnagar district as part of her ‘Jansampark Abhiyan’, Gandhi, who later addressed a gathering, also dubbed the BJP and AAP “two sides of the same coin”.

The Punjab Assembly has a total of 117 seats, with 59 being the majority mark. The 117 constituencies in Punjab are spread over three regions – Majha (25 constituencies), Doaba (23) and Malwa (69). In the 2017 Punjab elections, the Congress came to power with 77 seats, while the AAP delivered a surprising 20 seats. Ousted from power, the Shiromani Akali Dal won 15 seats and its then alliance partner, the BJP, won three.

The Punjab election results 2022 will be declared on March 10 (Thursday) when counting of votes in the state takes place along with four other poll-bound states – Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.