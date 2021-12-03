Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala joined the Congress party in Chandigarh on Friday, in presence of chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi and state Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu.

The Punjab Congress chief described Moose Wala as a youth icon and an “international figure". Sidhu Moosewala is joining our family. I welcome him in the Congress fold, Navjot Singh Sidhu told reporters.

While welcoming the singer in the party fold, Channi said Moose Wala became a “big artist with his sheer hard work and won hearts millions of people with his songs". Moosewala, whose real name is Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, hails from Moosa village in Mansa district and his mother is a village head.

Moose Wala was booked by the Punjab police last year under the Arms Act on charges of promoting violence and gun culture in his song ‘Panj golian’ (five bullets). Before that, he was booked in another case after photographs of him firing an AK-47 rifle at a firing range during the Covid-19 pandemic went viral on social media. He had also been a part of the farmers’ protest at the Delhi borders last year.

The singer is known for his hit Punjabi tracks such as “Legend", “Devil", “Just listen", “Tibeyan da putt", “Jatt da muqabala", “Brown Boys" and “Hathyar" among many others.

He first gained recognition with his still-popular “So high", which was released in 2017. His name has also featured in the Billboard Canadian Albums in 2018.

Moosewala and five police personnel were last year in May also booked by Punjab Police after a video showed the singer shooting at a firing range went viral on the social media.

After the video went viral, Gupta had directed the Senior Superintendent of Police in Sangrur to conduct a preliminary enquiry, which prima facie established that the DSP had facilitated the shooting at the firing range in Badbar village at a time when the entire state had been under curfew.

