Punjab Elections 2022: Sonu Sood's Sister Malvika Joins Congress in Presence of CM Channi, Sidhu

Ahead of the Punjab elections, Malvika Sood, the sister of Bollywood actor Sonu Sood, on Monday joined the Congress in the presence of Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi and PCC chief Navjot Singh Sidhu. Sidhu later met the siblings at their residence in Moga district.

“Politics is about serving the people and Malvika Sood has joined the party solely with this intention”, Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi said on Monday. “Now there should be no doubt about who will be the Congress candidate from Moga,” he added.

Welcoming Malvika, Channi tweeted, “Welcoming Malvika Sood Sachar, sister of Social Worker & Actor, @SonuSood, into the party-fold. I am sure Malvika will serve the people with full honesty and integrity and help spread the message of the Congress party at the grass-root level."

— Charanjit S Channi (@CHARANJITCHANNI) January 10, 2022

The Election Commission had last week annulled the appointment of Sonu Sood as Punjab’s “state icon". The Bollywood actor had, however, said that he voluntarily stepped down as a family member was contesting the upcoming assembly polls. He was made the state’s “icon" over a year ago by the EC.

The elections in Punjab will be held on February 14 and the counting will take place on March 10.

Even as mystery continues to shroud who would be its CM face, the ruling Congress is still to declare its first list of candidates fighting the polls. The grand old party has already held two meetings of the screening committee and has declared that the party leaders have arrived at a consensus for at least 50 seats apart from its dilemma of declaring a Chief Ministerial face. The biggest dilemma of the Congress would be whether to go ahead with incumbent CM Channi or to name Sidhu for the CM post.

