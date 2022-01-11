Punjab Elections 2022: Virtual Campaign Tough in Rural Areas, Relax Covid Curbs, Says SAD

With the Election Commission clamping down on physical political rallies owing to the spike in Covid cases, political parties in Punjab are finding it tough to motivate voters through non-traditional ways such as online campaigns.

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), which was the first to launch its electoral campaign in the state several months ago, has sought relaxations in campaign curbs.

Senior SAD leader Daljeet Singh Cheema said there were several constituencies where reaching out to people through virtual mediums was impossible.

Speaking exclusively with News 18.com, Cheema said, “In my constituency in Ropar, it is not possible to reach out to people living in rural areas. There are many such areas in Punjab where candidates are likely to face the same problem.”

He said party president Sukhbir Singh Badal would raise the issue with the Election Commission.

“We realise that public rallies and large gatherings should be prohibited, but group meetings with restricted numbers should be allowed,” said Cheema.

ALSO READ: PM’s Security Lapse to 2015 Sacrilege Case, Punjab Has an Array of Issues for Intense 2022 Poll Battle

He said that several voters in many constituencies would not know how to log in or get the message that their party leaders want to convey. He said that in these conditions, the EC should think of alternatives to help them reach their core voters, especially in villages.

Speaking about the interim bail that has been granted to senior party leader Bikram Singh Majithia by the Punjab and Haryana High Court on Monday, Cheema said it was “vendetta politics on display".

“We have always maintained that it would not stand in the court of law and it was a conspiracy hatched by Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi and Congress party president Navjot Singh Sidhu,’’ said Cheema.

He maintained that with the kind of politics, the Congress would definitely not come back to power and people wanted to see the old Parkash Singh Badal government in power.

“People have now started realising that the SAD government worked towards the development of Punjab and was able to take along all sections of society,” said Cheema.

Speaking about the possibility of Parkash Singh Badal contesting elections, he said the party had left it to senior Badal. “Parkash Singh has been meeting and interacting with the people of his constituency in Lambi,” he said.

Cheema also said that during the forthcoming elections scheduled to be held on February 14, Sukhbir Singh Badal would be the face of the SAD-BSP alliance.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.