Punjab Elections: Free Electricity, Loan Waivers, Job Quota for Women Likely in BJP Manifesto Today

The BJP will on Saturday afternoon release its official manifesto or sankalp patra for Punjab elections 2022 scheduled for February 20. The document will be released around 2pm in Jalandhar in the presence of Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, BJP Punjab election in-charge and Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhwat, and other senior BJP leaders.

The party had on February 8 released a similar document along with allies Punjab Lok Congress (PLC), led by Captain Amarinder Singh, and the Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt). As per top sources, following are some of the promises likely to be part of the BJP’s manifesto to be released shortly:

Up to 300 units of electricity will be given free to all, and Rs 3 per unit will be charged beyond that Electricity for industries will be charged at Rs 4 per unit Rs 1 lakh crore will be spent on infrastructure in Punjab in the next five years Agriculture loans of farmers who owns up to 5 acres of land will be waived off Loans of up to Rs 50,000 will be waived off for SC, OBC and economically weaker sections Women will be given 35% reservation in government jobs There will be guaranteed work of 150 hours in a year Rs 4,000 a month will be given as unemployment allowance to such youth without jobs

The BJP-Punjab Lok Congress-Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt) alliance on Friday had released 11 resolutions for Punjab Assembly polls in which it had also promised a compensation of Rs 5 lakh to families hit by terrorism.

Punjab BJP chief Ashwani Sharma had said that the alliance government would set up a special task force to probe the sacrilege incidents and fast-track courts to try such cases.

Two-time CM and Punjab Lok Congress chief Capt Amarinder Singh said the NDA government in Punjab would increase an ex-gratia grant given to soldiers who lay down their lives fighting for the nation to Rs 1 crore from Rs 50 lakh.

The alliance promised to introduce new technologies to curb the mining and liquor mafia and the Lokayukta to take on corruption cases, besides a task force to tackle the drug problem at the district level and a dope test for candidates contesting any elections.

About 2 crore voters of Punjab had voted the Congress, then led by Amarinder Singh, to a landslide victory in the 2017 Assembly election giving the party 77 seats in the 117-member Vidhan Sabha. It later won three more seats in the bypolls held in October 2019, taking its strength to 80.

Assembly elections in Punjab will be held on February 20 and the counting of votes will be held on March 10.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Special: Live-updating IPL 2022 auction tally | IPL Mega Auction Live Updates here.