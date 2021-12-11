CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#BiggBoss15#KatrinaKaif-VickyKaushal#Coronavirus#BipinRawat#Movies
Home » News » Politics » Punjab Elections: To Win Over Dalit Voters, Akali Dal Announces Deputy CM from Ally BSP if Voted to Power
1-MIN READ

Punjab Elections: To Win Over Dalit Voters, Akali Dal Announces Deputy CM from Ally BSP if Voted to Power

Akali Dal leader Sukhbir Singh Badal made the announcement in Banga, which falls in Doaba region and has large number of Dalits who have traditionally voted for the BSP. (PTI/File)

Akali Dal leader Sukhbir Singh Badal made the announcement in Banga, which falls in Doaba region and has large number of Dalits who have traditionally voted for the BSP. (PTI/File)

The SAD has been trying to woo Dalit voters ahead of Punjab elections 2022, with party insiders fearing it could lose out on Hindu voters after breaking up with the BJP.

Swati Bhan

In an attempt to woo Dalit voters in the state, Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Saturday announced that if elected to power, the party will allot one deputy CM post to alliance partner BSP.

Badal made the announcement at a meeting of party workers in Banga, which falls in Doaba region and has large number of Dalits who have traditionally been supporters of the BSP. The SAD had formed an alliance with the BSP in Punjab after it walked out of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance over the farm laws issue.

Sources said that the decision was taken considering that the Congress could already have seized some advantage by choosing Charanjit Singh Channi as successor to Captain Amarinder Singh. The SAD had alleged “PR drama” when Channi, Punjab’s first Dalit CM, spoke of his “humble beginnings” in initial press meets.

“By announcing that one of the deputy CMs would be from the BSP, the Alkalis are trying to send a message that Dalits would get a decent representation if it comes to power,” said a political observer.

RELATED NEWS

The SAD has been trying to woo Dalit voters, with party insiders fearing it could lose out on Hindu voters after breaking up with the BJP. SAD patriarch Parkash Singh Badal, who has been instrumental in clinching the alliance with BSP, has also invited Mayawati for election rallies in the state.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.

Swati Bhan

Swati Bhan, Contributing Editor, News 18, has a journalistic career spanning over two decades. She has previously worked with The Indian Express, The ...Read More

Tags
first published:December 11, 2021, 16:08 IST