Congress Crisis: Punjab Fire Spreads to Rajasthan, Some Push for Sachin Pilot's Take off

A day after a leadership reshuffle in Congress-led Punjab, a political stir has again erupted in Rajasthan as supporters and loyalists of former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot have raised voices demanding a leadership change in the northwestern state too. Mahesh Sharma, former PCC general secretary, said the grand old party formed a government in Rajasthan due to Pilot’s hard work and he should be given a chance to be the Chief Minister.

Speaking to News18 on the demand of change of guards in Rajasthan, Sharma, who is believed to be in Pilot’s faction, said, “There should be a leadership change in Rajasthan too. The Congress government was formed in Rajasthan on the basis of Pilot’s hard work, in such a situation, the high command should make Pilot the Chief Minister of Rajasthan. If Pilot is made the CM, then there will be benefit in the upcoming elections as well."

In Rajasthan, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has been evading the high command’s decision to adjust Sachin Pilot camp and in Chhattisgarh, Bhupesh Baghel rallied more than 50 MLAs to Delhi to show his strength. The Congress leadership is miffed with state of affairs in both the states with Chief Ministers defying Congress leadership decisions.

With Punjab operation, the Congress has given tough message to the other Chief Ministers as well.

Congress General Secretary in-charge of Rajasthan Ajay Maken on Thursday had said that roadmap is ready for cabinet expansion and organisational rejig in the state. “If Ashok Gehlot had not fallen ill we would have done cabinet expansion and the roadmap is ready for appointment at board corporations and district presidents," Maken had said at a press conference in Delhi on Thursday.

The Congress leader said that Gehlot is still unwell and doing his work from home and as he gets well this will be done. When asked about Sachin Pilot, he said, “At the state level, we are discussing all issues but if something is given at the AICC level its beyond my purview."

(with inputs from IANS)

