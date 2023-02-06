The Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) on Monday arrested former forest minister Sadhu Singh Dharamsot in an alleged disproportionate assets case.

A vigilance department spokesperson said Dharamsot was arrested following an inquiry by the bureau. A case against the Congress leader was lodged under sections 13(1) (b), 13(2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act at VB Range police station, Mohali.

The spokesperson, giving further details, said that during the check period, from March 2016 to March 2022, the income of the former minister and his family was Rs 2.37 crore, while the expenditure was Rs 8.76 crore, which was Rs 6.39 crore or 269 per cent more than his known sources of income.

Further investigation in the case is under progress to ascertain more assets of the former minister, the spokesperson added.

Dharamsot would be produced before a court in Mohali tomorrow.

Read all the Latest Politics News here