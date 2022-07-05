Punjab Govt Orders Top-level Bureaucratic Rejigs After Facing Criticism Over Law and Order Situation

With an over three-month-old government in Punjab facing criticism over the law and order situation and administrative inexperience, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday ordered top-level bureaucratic changes and a massive reshuffle in his administrative apparatus.

Punjab Chief Secretary Anirudh Tiwari was transferred and replaced by 1989 batch IAS officer VK Janjua. Tiwari was appointed the Chief Secretary by the previous Congress-led government headed by Charanjit Singh Channi. Though his appointment was done by the Congress regime, he seemed to find favors with the newly elected AAP-led government in the state. However, now with the government coming under pressure over handling various administrative issues, Tiwari was transferred.

Tiwari, a 1990 batch IAS officer had superseded five of his senior officers, when he was picked up by the previous government in September 2021. Janjua has seemingly been chosen on the basis of his seniority. Tiwari’s removal comes just a day after the state government appointed Gaurav Yadav as the officiating DGP after the incumbent VK Bhawra proceeded on long leave. Yadav superseded five officers in his cadre.

Mann-led government has also made changes at the top in the Punjab intelligence department. The head of the wing DGP Prabodh Kumar was shunted out and replaced by IG Jatinder Aulakh, whose promotion as ADGP was due since January this year. The transfer orders include other DGPs, who being senior to the incumbent officiating DGP, could not be posted directly under him.

The state intelligence wing had faced severe criticism recently not just because of the killing of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala but also the grenade attack on the intelligence headquarters in Mohali district which was seen as a major failure to anticipate and prevent terror attacks in Punjab.

While speaking in the state assembly recently, Mann announced bringing comprehensive law and order reforms as he reiterated his will to eliminate gangster culture from the state. Mann had said that the state government was duty-bound to curb gangster activities in the state.

Eliminate ‘Gangster Culture’

Mann has pledged that he will not rest until the perpetrators of sacrilege of Sri Guru Granth Sahib are not put behind the bars. “Desecration of Sri Guru Granth Sahib ji on sacred land of Punjab is a blot on us. This inhuman crime is unimaginable and unpardonable, the guilty of which can never be spared,” he said during Mission Sunehra Punjab conclave organised by a news channel today.

Mann said that the best officers will pursue further investigation into the case and best lawyers will contest the cases in court to ensure that perpetrators do not escape the gallows.

Describing gangsters as a “national problem”, he said that all the states will have to join hands for curbing this menace. Mann said that his government has already evolved a foolproof strategy to combat this menace.

The Chief Minister said that there is no “credit war” for elimination of organised gang as every state is sensitive towards it. Lashing out at Congress and Akalis for “promoting gangster culture”, Mann said that both these parties have “patronised gangster culture for their own vested interests”.

