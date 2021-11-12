Punjab Govt to Compensate Farmers Held for Jan 26 Violence, Says CM Channi in Show of Support

Reiterating his support for the protesting farmers, Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Friday announced financial compensation to 83 people, who have arrested in connection with Republic Day violence in Delhi.

The Punjab government has decided to grant a compensation of Rs 2 lakh each. Channi took to Twitter to make the announcement.

These farmers were reportedly arrested for violence in which several policemen were also injured. They had reached Delhi from several parts of Punjab as a mark of protest against the three farm laws passed by the Centre.

It may be recalled that the farmers had sought permission for holding the tractor march in Delhi on Republic Day, but the march ended up turning violent leaving several injured and what drew flak was the act of hoisting of a religious flag on the Red Fort.

The Delhi Police had named 37 farmer leaders, including Darshan Pal and Yogendra Yadav, in an FIR in connection with the violence.

Twenty-two FIRs were lodged under multiple IPC sections, including 307 (attempt to murder), 147 (punishment for rioting) and 353 (assault/criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) and 120B (Punishment of criminal conspiracy).

The national capital witnessed clashes between protesters and police during the tractor parade by farmers to press their demand of repealing three new agri laws.

