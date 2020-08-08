Punjab Hooch Tragedy: SAD to Hold Symbolic Protest Outside Sonia Gandhi's House, Demands Probe

The SAD on Saturday took out a protest march here against the Congress-led Punjab government over the hooch tragedy which has claimed 121 lives.

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) alleged that the liquor mafia in the state had paid money to the Congress to "thwart" any probe into the "illegal liquor trade".

Led by SAD leader Prem Singh Chandumajra, the march was stopped by the Chandigarh Police some distance away from the Raj Bhawan. The protesters were then briefly detained by the police.

Addressing the media, Chandumajra said a probe should be ordered into the charges that the liquor mafia had allegedly paid crores of rupees to the Congress high command to "thwart" any inquiry into the illicit liquor trade being run under the alleged patronage of some Congress leaders.

The party demanded dismissal of the Congress government over the tragedy.

The SAD also demanded action against those Congress leaders and legislators who were allegedly involved in the supply of spurious liquor.

Meanwhile, Akali leader Daljit Singh Cheema said the party would hold a symbolic protest in front of the residence of Congress president Sonia Gandhi in Delhi on August 11.