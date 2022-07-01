Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said his government is fulfilling a guarantee made to people of the state as from Friday each household will be getting 300 units of free electricity every month. The AAP government had earlier announced giving 300 units of free power to every household from July 1.

“Previous governments used to make promises during elections five years would pass by the time promises were fulfilled but our government has set a new example in Punjab’s history. Today we are going to fulfill another guarantee given to Punjabis. From today, each family in Punjab will get 300 units of free electricity per month,” Mann said in a tweet.

पिछली सरकारें चुनाव के दौरान वादे करती थीं..वादे पूरे होते होते 5 साल पूरे निकल जाते थे पर हमारी सरकार ने पंजाब के इतिहास में नई मिसाल कायम की है.. आज पंजाबियों को दी एक और गारंटी पूरी करने जा रहे हैं आज से पूरे पंजाब में हर परिवार को हर महीने बिजली के 300 यूनिट मुफ्त मिलेंगे.. pic.twitter.com/5wspG9nga1 — Bhagwant Mann (@BhagwantMann) July 1, 2022

Giving 300 units of free electricity to each household every month was one of the key promises made by the Aam Aadmi Party during the 2022 Punjab assembly polls.

AAP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha said Punjab has become the second state after Delhi to provide free electricity to people. “Today is a historic day as Punjab becomes the second state after Delhi to get lifeline electricity free of cost. ‘Kejriwal di pehli (first) guarantee’ to Punjabis becomes a reality,” Chadha tweeted.

Today is a historic day as Punjab becomes the second state after Delhi to get lifeline electricity free of cost. “Kejriwal di pehli guarantee” to Punjabis becomes a reality⚡️ pic.twitter.com/bBMLuY7qHX — Raghav Chadha (@raghav_chadha) July 1, 2022

Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema, while presenting the AAP-government’s maiden budget on June 27 had said providing 300 units of free power would put an additional burden of Rs 1,800 crore on the state exchequer. The AAP government is fulfilling its first guarantee made to the people of Punjab by providing 300 units of domestic power supply per month free to all citizens of Punjab with effect from July 1.

“This will bring big relief to Punjabis, who are reeling under exorbitant power bills,” Cheema had said. He also said the state government had already planned to finance this scheme by cutting wasteful expenditure and through enhancement of own tax revenue.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.