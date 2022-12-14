Punjab: ‘Letter Wars’ Again After CM Mann Takes Up IPS Officer’s Repatriation with Governor Purohit

Another round of “letter wars” has broken out between Punjab governor Banwari Lal Purohit and chief minister Bhagwant Mann, this time over the repatriation of Chandigarh SSP Kuldeep Chahal to his parent cadre and replacing him with a Haryana cadre officer.

In an unprecedented move, the Chandigarh administration, late on Monday, repatriated the 2009-batch IPS officer to Punjab, which is his parent cadre even though he had 10 more months to serve in his three-year tenure. The charge was given to Haryana cadre IPS officer Manisha Chaudhary, who was holding the post of traffic senior superintendent of police.

The repatriation as well as the charge given to a Haryana cadre officer prompted Mann to write to union home minister Amit Shah and the UT administrator-cum-Punjab governor, stating that the appointment of a Haryana cadre IPS officer violated the laid out precedence as the Chandigarh SSP post is given to a Punjab cadre officer. He also alleged that the state had not been asked to send a panel of officers to be considered for the post.

An angered Punjab governor, however, wrote not one but two letters to Mann. In the first, Purohit said he had told the Punjab chief secretary about Chahal’s proposed repatriation on November 28, which was almost a fortnight before the officer received his marching orders. In a second salvo, sent immediately after the first reply, the governor also raised the issue of the rape of a woman by the now-arrested AIG Ashish Kapoor and asked Mann to urgently look into the matter.

This is not the first time that Purohit and Mann have entered into a war of words. From the selection of vice-chancellors of two state-run universities to calling a special assembly session, and returning the ordinances cleared by the Punjab cabinet asking it to formulate laws in the assembly – the two have clashed a fair few times after the AAP-led government assumed power in March.

“The contents of the letter demonstrate that due care has not been taken to ascertain the facts while writing the said letter and dispatching it. Had that care been taken, then such a letter could not have been written at, in the first place, and it must be noted,” wrote a peeved Purohit.

The governor has specified the date and time when he communicated with the chief secretary over the phone about his decision to remove the SSP, and asked to send “a panel of efficient IPS officers”. He also stated that even Chandigarh DGP Praveer Rajan told the Punjab chief secretary about the case on November 30.

The governor also took a dig at Mann’s alleged absence from the state during the poll campaign for the Gujarat assembly elections. “Since during this period you were busy campaigning for the Gujarat assembly polls, it was not possible for me to contact you. You also raised the unnecessary issue of Punjab vs Haryana in this connection, which is not applicable in this case of ad-hoc appointment for a very short period, ie, for a week or two. I wish you should have considered these aspects before writing a letter to me,” Purohit wrote to Mann.

