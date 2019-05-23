English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Congress Finds Saving Grace in Captain Amrinder's Punjab; SAD Alliance Ahead in 4 Seats, AAP's Bhagwant Mann Wins Sangrur
In 2014, AAP won four parliamentary seats in Punjab. However, the feat seems tough for the party this time.
File photo of SAD leader Sukhbir Singh Badal. (PTI Photo)
Punjab Lok Sabha Election Results 2019: Bhagwant Mann is set to be the sole AAP Member of Parliament as he is expected to win Sangrur Lok Sabha constituency in Punjab. The AAP Punjab unit president, according to latest trends as per the ECI website, leads by a margin of over 1,03,000 votes against Congress’ Kewal Singh Dhillon.
With BJP set to make a clean sweep in Delhi, AAP’s representation in the Lower House of the Parliament will come down from four to one. In 2014 Lok Sabha elections, AAP had won four seats in Punjab.
The state is also looking to send 8 Congress , 1 APP and 2 SAD and 2 BJP contestants to the Lok Sabha, according to the leads.
Akali Dal’s husband and wife duo of Sukhbir Singh Badal and Harsimrat Kaur Badal is leading in Firozpur and Bathinda Lok Sabha seats, respectively, according to the ECI website. SAD now leads in two seats, while its alliance partner BJP is also leading on two seats -- Sunny Deol in Gurdaspur and Som Parkash in Hoshiarpur with huge margins.
Sunny Deol told News18.com, that he "wont disappoint the people of Gurudaspur. I am happy with the 'Modi Wave'. He's shown confidence in me. I will start work with the farmers and work towards winning the battle against drugs".
Follow all the live updates of Lok Sabha Election results here:
Here are key things you need to know about Punjab Lok Sabha election results:
1) Former cricketer, Congress leader, star campaigner and Punjab cabinet minister Navjot Singh Sidhu has been causing his party discomfort. His recent comments on the denial of a ticket to his wife and inaction over desecration of Guru Granth Sahib and police firing on protestors during Akali Dal regime has angered Congress and CM Singh. Captain went on to say the Sidhu has CM aspirations and has criticised the leader for destabilising the party just ahead of polls and results.
2) Exit polls had, however, predicted a comfortable win for Congress in the state. The News18-IPSOS exit poll has given the party an edge with 10 seats. As per the survey, the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will win two and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) a single seat.
3) AAP rebel Sukhpal Khaira formed his own Punjabi Ekta Party and formed a third front called Punjab Democratic Alliance. The PDA is in alliance with BSP, Left and Lok Insaaf Party and is contesting all 13 seats in the state. Khaira had derided Kejriwal when he quit AAP, calling the party president an arrogant man. The PDA is part of the national Mahagathbandhan and has supported Mayawati as the next PM.
4) SAD has also been dealing with internal factionalism. The infighting in Akali Dal led to the formation of the breakaway Taksali group. The anger among Sikh voters over the desecration of the holy scripture and the subsequent police firing at protesters is still a simmering issue. The Taksali group has formed an alliance with the AAP in the state.
5) In Gurdaspur, actor Sunny Deol is the BJP candidate. Previously, Vinod Khanna had held the seat for BJP. The party has only won the seat with a star candidate. Khanna had first won from Gurdaspur in 1998. He went on to win three times in a row. After Khanna's death, BJP fielded a local who lost. So BJP is banking on Deol's star appeal to sail him through.
6) The proposed Kartarpur corridor also remained a topic of discussion in Punjab. The relations between India and Pakistan have been especially fraught since the Pulwama terror attack in February and the retaliatory Balakot air strikes. Pakistan hopes to resume talks with India over the corridor once Lok Sabha election results are declared and a new government is in place. The Kartarpur corridor, once operational, would link Gurudwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan’s Narowal to Dera Baba Nayak shrine in Gurdaspur district in Punjab. The corridor will provide visa-free access to the shrines in either country for Sikh devotees.
7) Punjab went to polls in the seventh and final phase of Lok Sabha elections on May 19 and saw a voter turnout of 65.77 %, down from 70.69 % in 2014 elections. Singh, the CM, said the turnout numbers were indicative of people’s resolve to to uphold democratic ethos of the country. Singh also rejected exit poll numbers and said the Congress was going to do better at both state and national level.
