English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Punjab Minister Courts Controversy Over 'Shame' Remark on IAS Officers
A video of the Finance Minister, in which he is speaking in Punjabi while addressing the World Punjabi Conference on Sunday, has gone viral and has pitted the powerful IAS lobby in Punjab against him.
Punjab Finance Minister Manpreet Singh Badal with Tourism and Cultural Affairs Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu. (Image: PTI)
Chandigarh: Punjab Finance Minister Manpreet Singh Badal's remark shaming the English skills of IAS officers in the state has started a new controversy in Punjab's power echelons.
A video of the Finance Minister, in which he is speaking in Punjabi while addressing the World Punjabi Conference here on Sunday, has gone viral and has pitted the powerful IAS lobby in Punjab against him.
"No one (IAS officers) can write letters. Sometimes we hold our heads in shame as to how these people cleared the IAS (exams). They cannot even write letters or memorandums to the government of India," Badal said.
"Barring one or two, other IAS officers, mostly don't know how to write English. They don't know how to write a letter," Badal added.
Badal made the remarks while pointing out that most of the work in the government was being done in Punjabi.
"All files coming at my level are in Punjabi," Badal said.
Although there were murmurs on Monday about the Finance Minister's comments, the state IAS officers' association did not react.
A couple of officers said that the remarks were "unwarranted" and "insulting". Official sources said that messages were exchanged regarding this in Whatsapp groups of IAS officers.
Also Watch
A video of the Finance Minister, in which he is speaking in Punjabi while addressing the World Punjabi Conference here on Sunday, has gone viral and has pitted the powerful IAS lobby in Punjab against him.
"No one (IAS officers) can write letters. Sometimes we hold our heads in shame as to how these people cleared the IAS (exams). They cannot even write letters or memorandums to the government of India," Badal said.
"Barring one or two, other IAS officers, mostly don't know how to write English. They don't know how to write a letter," Badal added.
Badal made the remarks while pointing out that most of the work in the government was being done in Punjabi.
"All files coming at my level are in Punjabi," Badal said.
Although there were murmurs on Monday about the Finance Minister's comments, the state IAS officers' association did not react.
A couple of officers said that the remarks were "unwarranted" and "insulting". Official sources said that messages were exchanged regarding this in Whatsapp groups of IAS officers.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Puja Menon
-
Watch | Ranveer Singh Interviews Manchester United Legend Nemanja Vidic
-
Monday 12 March , 2018
Watch: Off Centre With R Balki
-
Friday 09 March , 2018
REEL Movie Awards 2018 Where Content Triumphs Cliches, Vote and Win a Smartphone
-
Friday 09 March , 2018
Watch Now: Interview With 3 Storeys' Cast Feat. Renuka Shahane, Pulkit Samrat, Masumeh Makhija
-
Friday 09 March , 2018
North Korea US Relations: Donald Trump Announces Historic Meeting with Kim Jong-un | World in Flux
Watch | Ranveer Singh Interviews Manchester United Legend Nemanja Vidic
Monday 12 March , 2018 Watch: Off Centre With R Balki
Friday 09 March , 2018 REEL Movie Awards 2018 Where Content Triumphs Cliches, Vote and Win a Smartphone
Friday 09 March , 2018 Watch Now: Interview With 3 Storeys' Cast Feat. Renuka Shahane, Pulkit Samrat, Masumeh Makhija
Friday 09 March , 2018 North Korea US Relations: Donald Trump Announces Historic Meeting with Kim Jong-un | World in Flux
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Aditya Narayan Arrested After He Rams Mercedes into Auto, Injures Two
- Roger Federer Juggernaut Rolls On Into Fourth Round at Indian Wells
- Pep Guardiola Plays Down Hopes of Clinching Title in Derby
- Varun Dhawan's October Welcomes You To The Intense, Heart-Warming World of Shoojit Sircar; Watch Trailer
- Omertà: First Poster of Hansal Mehta's Thriller Starring Rajkummar Rao Is Here