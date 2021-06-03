Punjab Ministers' Plan To Boycott Meeting Fails, CM Amarinder Singh Lands in Delhi for AICC Meet

Amid infighting between Punjab Congress, six senior cabinet ministers tried to boycott a virtual meeting but at last minute ‘change of heart,’ a few of them thwarted the plan on Wednesday evening.

Highly reliable party sources said that six cabinet ministers led by Sukhjinder Randhawa and Charanjit Channi who are currently in New Delhi for the All India Congress Committee (AICC) panel meeting tried to stay away from the virtual meet called by the CM.

Apart from Randhawa and Channi, ministers including- Sukhbinder Sarkaria, Tript Rajinder Bajwa and Gurpreet Kangar staying at Punjab Bhawan in New Delhi were contemplating a boycott to register their angst against the `working’ of the incumbent chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh.

Official sources said that the boycott would have sent a message to the AICC panel that a significant number of ministers were unhappy with the CM and it was timed. But the move did not fructify after disagreement emerged at the last moment. Sources said that among those ministers who voiced concern was Arun Chaudhary who felt that Kharge panel was meeting all leaders, and the move could have `negative’ repercussions.

However, later all the six ministers attended the meeting virtually, while six others- Brahm Mohindra, Bharat Bhushan Ashu, Sunder Sham Arora, Sadhu Singh Dharamsot, Manpreet Badal, Razia Sultana attended the meeting from Chandigarh.

The meeting was wrapped up within half an hour, while three more ministers were busy attending the meeting with AICC panel members in Delhi. CM Singh has left for Delhi to meet the Kharge panel and put across his point of view on the issue.

