Punjab MLA Booked for Misleading People on Covid-19 and Asking Them to 'Not Wear Masks'

Punjab Police on Monday registered a case against Lok Insaaf Party (LIP) legislator Simarjit Singh Bains for allegedly spreading false propaganda to mislead the people on the Covid-19 pandemic.

An FIR has been registered in Ludhiana city on the complaint of a civil surgeon and legal opinion has been sought on the issue by the police, a police spokesperson said.

In his complaint, the civil surgeon demanded legal action against Bains, an MLA from the Atam Nagar constituency in Ludhiana, for misguiding people through a video clip regarding Covid-19.

The complainant said the video clip is being played on various social media platforms, thus leading to the creation of an atmosphere of confusion among the public with regard to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Bains was also inciting people not to wear masks, the complaint alleged.

The District Attorney noted that Bains was giving statements with regard to severity and magnitude of the pandemic.

Bains is making the claim that coronavirus is a bogey created by the government to perpetuate their power by misleading people, and asking them not to wear masks, the District Attorney said.

Even though Bains is an elected MLA, who is representing a section of citizens in Ludhiana, he is misleading people by forbidding them to wear face masks, which have been made compulsory by the Central government to protect the health and safety of the citizens, the District Attorney added.