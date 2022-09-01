Punjab: AAP MLA Slapped by Husband in Viral Video; Women's Commission Steps In

A purported video of AAP MLA Baljinder Kaur being slapped by her husband has gone viral on social media. The 50-second video dated July 10 shows Kaur being allegedly slapped by her husband in a fit of rage after an altercation over some unknown issue.

The CCTV footage, apparently, recorded in her house in Talwandi Sabo has gone viral. Even though both the MLA and her husband have not commented yet on the viral video, the Punjab Women Commission Manisha Gulati told the media that the commission would take a suo moto notice.

“If an educated person who happens to be an elected legislator undergoes this domestic violence, imagine what must hundreds of women who are not powerful enough to speak up,” Gulati said. The AAP MLA neither filed a complaint in this regard nor has she come forward to speak about the alleged incident.

Despite repeated attempts, Kaur was not available for her comments.

The Leader of Opposition in the Punjab assembly Partap Bajwa said, “It is a disturbing video. Though it is a family matter and they should sort it out within the family but at the same time it is unfortunate that an elected lady lawmaker is going through this. The AAP had come to power boasting about empowering women. As a government, they should sort it out and ensure that the youth of this state do not get a wrong image.”

According to AAP website, Kaur is a member of the national executive of AAP and president of the party’s women wing in Punjab. After being associated with the India Against Corruption Movement, she joined the Aam Aadmi Party and contested the 2017 Punjab elections from the Talwandi Sabo constituency where she won with a margin of 19,293 votes.

Before joining politics, she was an English lecturer at Mata Gujri College in Fatehgarh Sahib.

Read all the Latest Politics News and Breaking News here