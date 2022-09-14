Punjab Police Files Case After AAP Alleges BJP Tried to Bribe Its MLAs; Probe Transferred to Vigilance Bureau

Punjab Police on Wednesday registered a First Information Report (FIR) to probe into Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) allegations that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has tried to bribe its MLAs.

The FIR has been registered under under section 8 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 and Sections 171-B and 120-B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Police Station State Crime, SAS Nagar.

Official Spokesperson of Punjab Police said that the Police have registered an FIR based on prima facie basis and investigation has been transferred to the Vigilance Bureau as per standard guidelines.

The AAP had earlier accused the saffron party of trying to bring down the Bhagwant Mann government by trying to break away MLAs through “cash inducements and threats”.

Punjab’s finance minister Harpal Singh Cheema alleged that the BJP was using central agencies as well as money power to woo the AAP MLAs as part of its ‘Operation Lotus’, which in the past it has tried in Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Goa, Delhi, and Rajasthan.

“Offers of up to Rs 25 crore have been made to our MLAs to break away from AAP. They have been told that ‘bade bau ji se milwayenge’. These MLAs have also been offered big posts. They were told that if you get more MLAs along, you would be given up to Rs 75 crore,” said Cheema.

