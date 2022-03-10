Punjab Poll Results Not ‘So High’ for Sidhu Moose Wala as Singer Trails in Mansa; Picture Looks Grim for Sonu Sood’s Sister in Moga

As the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) sweeps Punjab, leading in 84 seats out of the total 117, there was less music to pop singer and Congress candidate Sidhu Moose Wala’s ears (aka Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu), who is trailing by 14,344 votes from Mansa. The picture looks quite grim for actor Sonu Sood’s sister Malvika who is also trailing in Moga. AAP’s Amandeep Kaur Arora is leading in the constituency as per initial trends.

The Election Commission had in January annulled the appointment of Sonu Sood as Punjab’s “state icon". The actor had, however, said he voluntarily stepped down as a family member was contesting the upcoming assembly polls. He was made the state’s “icon" over a year ago by the EC.

AAP’s Vijay Singla, who is a dental surgeon, is leading by a wide margin in Mansa.

A total of 11 candidates are contesting from Mansa in the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections: Prem Kumar (SAD), Vijay Singla (AAP), Shubhdeep Singh (INC), Shivcharan Dass (CPIMLRS), Jiwan Dass (PLC), Tarunveer Singh Ahluwalia (LIP), Balwant Singh (ABRS), Rajinder Singh (SADASM), Shukwinder Singh (IND), Gurnam Singh (IND), Raj Kumar (IND).

Meanwhile, bigwigs Navjot Singh Sidhu and former chief minister Amarinder Singh are trailing in Amritsar East and Patiala. AAP candidate Jeevan Jyot Kaur is leading while SAD candidate Bikram Majithia is at the second position.

Shiromani Akali Dal patriarch Parkash Singh Badal is trailing in Lambi and his son and former deputy CM Sukhbir Badal is behind in Jalalabad. Sitting finance minister Manpreet Badal is trailing in Bathinda Urban.

AAP chief ministerial candidate Bhagwant Mann is leading by 16,787 votes in Dhuri constituency against Congress candidate Dalvir Singh.

