Punjab Polls: Amarinder Singh to Contest from Family Bastion Patiala, Says 'Will Seek Votes on My, Modi Govt's Achievements'

Founder of Punjab Lok Congress Captain Amarinder Singh on Saturday formally announced his candidature from his family bastion of Patiala and said he will seek votes on his past performance as the chief minister of the state and Narendra Modi-led government’s work at the Centre.

Taking to Twitter, he said, “Will contest from Patiala, won’t leave my family’s home of 300 years. Will seek votes on my own govt’s achievements and Narendra Modi govt’s accomplishments at Centre."

Amarinder Singh announced the launch of his party after he was asked to step down as the Chief Minister of Punjab in October last year by Congress. His party will be contesting the next month’s elections in alliance with the BJP, Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt) led by former Akali Dal leader Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa. Though the alliance is still to announce its final seat arrangement, the Punjab Lok Congress would come out with its first list on Sunday as announced by Amarinder Singh.

Meanwhile, the BJP has already announced its first list of 34 candidates late on Friday.

Amarinder Singh has been winning from Patiala from 2002 and it was his victory on 2017 again from Patiala, which ensured that the Congress formed government in Punjab.

A lot of Congress party MLAs who were seen as loyal to Amarinder Singh have, however, not crossed over and continue to remain with the Congress, some exceptions being former minister in his cabinet like Gurmeet Singh Sodhi who too resigned from the Congress and joined the BJP. In this multi-cornered fight set for the next month’s poll, it remains to be seen if the party led by Amarinder Singh is able to make an impact on the elections.

The BJP too is fighting its battle of recognition after having severed ties with its long time ally SAD. The BJP for the first time will be playing the big brother’s role in the alliance and not play the second fiddle as has been all these years.

