Punjab Polls: Congress Leader Lalli Majithia Joins AAP, Declared Candidate from Majitha Seat

Congress leader Lalli Majithia Saturday joined the AAP in the presence of senior party leaders, and was promptly declared the party's candidate from the Majitha assembly constituency. Also, former MP Sadhu Singh’s daughter Baljit Kaur and BSP state general secretary Gurbaksh Singh joined the Aam Aadmi Party.

AAP state president Bhagwant Mann and the party's co-in-charge of Punjab affairs Raghav Chadha and Leader of Opposition Harpal Singh Cheema formally inducted all the leaders into the party.

Majitha constituency in Punjab is usually a FIXED MATCH with a compromise candidate against Bikram Majithia by Congress and to return the favor a weaker candidate given by SAD against Capt Saab.Not any more! AAP fields a political stalwart Lali Majithia, a force to reckon with. pic.twitter.com/KNuV3gSZoH— Raghav Chadha (@raghav_chadha) January 1, 2022

Lalli Majithia had on December 30 resigned from the post of chairman-cum-director, Punjab State Grains Procurement Corporation Limited. Majithia, an influential Congress leader in the Majha region, joined the AAP along with his supporters.

The also declared Lalli Majithia as its candidate from Majitha assembly constituency, currently represented by Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia. Baljit Kaur, daughter of senior Aam Aadmi Party leader and former Faridkot MP Sadhu Singh, is an eye surgeon and a social worker. Before joining the AAP, she was serving as a specialist doctor in the health department. Welcoming the joining leaders to the party, Bhagwant Mann said the Aam Aadmi Party is a party of the poor and common people.

