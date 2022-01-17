Punjab Polls: Is Channi Congress Pick for CM Face? Party's Twitter Handle Uses Sonu Sood to Make a Point

Has the Congress finally picked its chief ministerial candidate for the Punjab assembly elections? And is it incumbent chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi? From what can be seen on its official Twitter handle, the grand old party used actor-philanthropist Sonu Sood to make a point.

In a video on the Congress Twitter, Sood is seen saying “a person who’s forced into a top job can truly bring about a change", followed by a montage of Channi’s pictures.

Sood, “Only a person who is forced into the top chair, a backbencher or a person who does not have the ambition of being on top can be ideal for the job. Only such a person can bring about change."

Captioning the video clip, the Congress in Hindi has said, “Punjab is saying we will empower one and all with our stamp."

Until last week, the top leadership in the Congress was in a bind over Punjab unit chief Navjot Singh Sidhu’s insistence on being declared the chief ministerial face for upcoming Punjab elections 2022. Not anymore. Channi’s handling of the recent fracas over Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s security breach in Ferozepur seems to have helped the Gandhis see the bigger picture.

