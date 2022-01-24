Punjab Polls: Kejriwal Trying to Fake Perception, Says Sidhu, Dismisses AAP’s ‘CM Face’ Drive as Scam

After calling Arvind Kejriwal a “migratory bird" who visits different states to lure people with “fake" promises, only to return to the national capital, the Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu on Monday launched a fresh attack on the Delhi chief minister.

Sidhu accused Kejriwal of running “a fake propaganda” through the ‘Janta Chunegi Apna CM’ drive, in which the party has asked people to name their choice for its chief ministerial face for the February 14 Punjab Assembly polls.

“I will take off the masks of Aam Aadmi Party leaders today. The AAP people have lied that they have chosen the chief minister’s face at the behest of the people of Punjab,” Sidhu told media persons.

“Arvind Kejriwal launched a number for (AAP) CM face & said he received about 21 lakh messages. Even if it’s (ringing) 24×7, a private number won’t receive over 5,000 messages or calls. It’s a scam to trick people. He’s a ‘masquerader’ who is trying to fake a perception,” he said.

The PCC chief accused the AAP of trying to win the elections by “creating hype”.

“They fight the elections only by creating hype. The last time they were fighting elections in my name,” he said, adding that gangsters were given poll tickets in the AAP. “No one can receive or decode so many messages on a private number. Kejriwal tells white lies. The AAP has created a hybrid model of fake news.”

Sidhu also wrote a letter the to Election Commission of India (ECI) “against fake propaganda captioned as Janta Chunegi Apna CM being run by AAP in respect to the election of their CM face via telephonic calls as same is not mathematically viable."

Last week, too, Sidhu had termed the AAP’s ‘Janta Chunegi Apna CM’ drive “a drama".

“It is a drama to fool Bhagwant Mann. I have deep respect for my old friend Mann who calls me guru. Arvind Kejriwal in Delhi did not seek the public’s advice and wasted no time to sit on the chair of the Chief Minister," he said.

Sidhu had also termed Kejriwal a “migratory bird" visiting various states to “allure" people with “fake" promises. “Kejriwal has no roadmap for Punjab and he wants to run the state with remote control from Delhi, he had claimed.

