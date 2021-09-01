Punjab Predicament: Day After Sidhu, Harish Rawat Meets Amarinder Amid Intense Bickering

A day after meeting the PCC Chief, Navjot Singh Sidhu, party in-charge Harish Rawat on Wednesday met Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh amid continued bickering within the state leadership.

Sources said that during the hour-long meeting, Rawat reportedly raised the issue of discontentment within a section of MLAs and stressed the need for a truce between the CM and the party chief. Sources further said that the CM was also informed about the 18-point demands that Congress had made to the people when it came to power in 2017.

Reliable sources said that the Chief Minister is also believed to have expressed his angst against the repeated attempts by Sidhu and his supporting MLAs to ‘undermine’ the Punjab government led by him. Rawat arrived in Chandigarh on Tuesday to try and strike out a peace deal between warring camps leads by Captain and Sidhu.

Sidhu continued to take potshots at the government, targeting the CM for not being able to act on the drug mafia, on those responsible for the Bargari fighting and has also pointed fingers at what he has termed as corruption in the purchase of power agreements.

Rawat while speaking to the media tried to downplay the continued bickering within the party. He claimed that the differences were being ironed out and the party and government were now focusing on the farmers stir and the recent lathicharge in neighbouring Haryana.

Rawat said that the high command had assured him that the farmer’s community was being given all possible help and the farm laws were being looked upon on how they could be implemented with changes by passing a resolution in the Vidhan Sabha.

Rawat said that the promises made by the Captain government in 2017 would be looked into point by point and he was confident that under the leadership of Singh the Congress would come back to power in the state.

