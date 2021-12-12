With the Charanjit Singh Channi-led government under immense pressure to act on a Special Task Force (STF) report on drugs which allegedly “implicates” a senior Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader, a controversy has broken out after a senior officer supervising the case proceeded on a leave. ADGP and head of Bureau of Investigation (BoI) SK Asthana proceeded on a two-day leave citing urgent medical emergency amid reports of pressure being built by PCC chief Navjot Singh Sidhu to act on the STF report on the drugs case.

Asthana had taken over just a fortnight ago, replacing ADGP Varinder Kumar.

BoI has been under immense pressure from government after Sidhu demanded action on the report lying in a sealed cover with the High court which allegedly implicates a former Akali minister.

The STF which probed the case has been consistently expressing its inability to book any high-profile person till its 2018 drug report was in sealed cover.

Asthana proceeding on leave has triggered a political slugfest with the SAD Chief Sukhbir Singh Badal claiming that the police officers were refusing to get pressurized from CM Channi, Deputy CM Sukhjinder Randhawa and PPCC Chief Navjot Singh Sidhu to book him and Bikramjit Singh Majithia in the case.

“Instead of focussing on issues of Punjab, the Congress government is hell bent in framing the Akali leaders in false drug cases”, said Badal while referring to

Asthana proceeding on two-day medical leave.

The opposition parties have alleged that the ADGP proceeded on leave amid pressure on the Charanjit Singh Channi-led Congress government to take action on the politically sensitive drug cases. Congress leaders including Sidhu have stepped up pressure on CM Channi to act on the drug and sacrilege cases to fulfil the promises the party had made ahead of 2017 assembly polls.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.