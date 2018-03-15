GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Punjab Unit of AAP Lashes Out at Arvind Kejriwal for 'Meek Surrender' to Bikram Singh Majithia

Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday publicly apologized to former Punjab cabinet minister Bikram Singh Majithia and submitted a copy of the written apology to the court where the latter had filed a defamation case against him.

News18.com

Updated:March 15, 2018, 10:44 PM IST
File photo of AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal. (PTI)
New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party chief and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s apology to Shiromani Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia has not gone down well with AAP’s Punjab unit.

Kejriwal on Thursday publicly apologized to former Punjab cabinet minister Majithia and submitted a copy of the written apology to the court where the latter had filed a defamation case against him.

Majithia had filed a defamation case against Kejriwal, AAP leaders Sanjay Singh and Ashish Khaitan for linking him to Punjab's drug trade without having any evidence to back up the allegations.

AAP MLA from Kharar, Kanwar Sandhu, took to Twitter and said that the apology was a letdown to the people of Punjab. Further, he alleged that AAP’s state unit was kept in the dark about the move.




Defamation cases were a way of life for those who stand for the truth and he would not give up the fight, Sandhu added.

Leader of the Opposition in the Punjab Assembly, Sukhpal Singh Khaira, also expressed surprise and shock at the apology. I am appalled and stunned by the apology, he said, calling it ‘meek surrender’. He has called a press conference on Friday, vowing to continue fighting against the drug menace in the state.




I fail to understand the timing of Kejriwal’s apology when STF of Punjab has stated to the High Court today that there’s substantial evidence to proceed against Bikram Majitha on the issue of drugs, he added.

In a couplet on Twitter, AAP leader Kumar Vishwas also appeared hit out at the AAP leadership and Kejriwal over the move, saying what do call a person who doesn’t stay true to his word. he also retweeted both Sandhu and Khaira's reactions.




During the Punjab Assembly election campaign in 2016-17, Kejriwal had time and again attacked the Punjab government and particularly Majithia for being hand in glove with the drug mafia in Punjab.

In the apology letter dated March 15, 2018, Kejriwal has admitted that the allegations he had made against Majithia were “unfounded”.

“Because of my allegations made against you at various political rallies, public meetings, TV programs, print, electronic and social media, you filed a defamation case against us..hereby withdraw all my statements and allegations made against you and apologize for the same,” reads Kejriwal’s letter on the party letterhead.

