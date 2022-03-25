Punjab's Bhagwant Mann Govt Strikes Down Multiple Pension Plan for MLAs That Was Taxing The Exchequer

In a bid to reduce the burden on the exchequer, Punjab’s new chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday announced a decision to give just one pension to all lawmakers. The family pension to MLAs, too, has been slashed.

“One MLA, one pension" had been a demand of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) when it was in the opposition. The decision to reduce the pension was taken in view of many MLAs getting multiple pensions for each term that they serve as representatives of the people in the Vidhan Sabha.

To share some of the pension figures being withdrawn by MLAs, AAP leaders pointed towards Lal Singh, Sarwan Singh Phillaur, and Rajinder Kaur Bhattal getting Rs 3.25 lakh a month each. Ravi Inder Singh and Balwinder Singh were getting a monthly pension of Rs 2.75 lakh each.

It was Akali Dal patriarch Parkash Singh Badal who announced to forego his pension: he would have got over Rs 5 lakh a month. “Such figures have been an added burden on the state exchequer," pointed out a senior AAP leader.

Advertisement

Mann said that politicians from across the spectrum go to the people with folded hands, seeking votes in the name of doing “sewa" (service).

“But you will be shocked that those who have been elected MLAs for three, five, or even six terms, have been taking away lakhs as pension. They don’t even come to the Vidhan Sabha. The pension they get varies from Rs 3.50 lakh to Rs 5.25 lakh. This burdens the state exchequer. Some of these politicians have even served as Members of Parliament and get that pension as well,” he said.

The chief minister said that the money thus saved will be used for the welfare of the people. “I have already asked the officers to reduce the family pensions of all lawmakers,” he added.

MLAs get a pension of Rs 75,150 for one term. For each subsequent term they serve, the MLAs in Punjab are given an additional 66 per cent of the pension amount.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.