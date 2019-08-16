'Puppet in AIMIM Hands': Dattatreya Lashes At Telangana Govt For Not Celebrating Liberation Day

Hyderabad: Union Minister and senior BJP leader Bandaru Dattatreya attacked TRS government once again on Friday accusing that the TRS was ‘puppet’ in the hands of the AIMIM and abstaining from conducting Telangana Liberation Day on September 17.

Dattatreya taking a dig at the CM K Chandrasekhar Rao for failing to walk what he often talks. Demanding the government celebrate liberation day, Dattatreya also lash out against the government for not being able to release waters to crops under the Kaleshwaram project.

The BJP leader also hit out at the CM for not irrigating a single acre under the ambitious project so far and said that there is no point spending huge funds. He also slammed the TRS government for rampant corruption rooted in all departments of the state government.

Dattatreya wondered as to why Telangana CM is remaining ignorant on the failure of releasing funds for Kalyana Lakshmi scheme for the past five months. This can be attributed to the negligence and dereliction of the government he charged.

Dattatreya demanded that KCR should release a white paper on the schemes and funds released so far on different schemes. The former MP of Secunderabad also said that despite high court passing strictures, the chief minister is adamant with regard to Municipal polls.

There is a disparity in what KCR is claiming and the reality on ground of the schemes being implemented, alleged the former minister. Stating that 16 mandals in Sanga Reddy district are under grip of drought, the BJP leader demanded the government to release Rs 100 Crore to mitigate the problem. The state government has failed to spend funds coming from the Centre, said Dattatreya.

Talking on the recent bill on Triple Talaq being passed in the parliament, the BJP leader said that the Centre has come up with Triple Talaq Act was to protect the interests of Muslim women across the country.

The BJP leader called Congress as a sinking boat, due to lack of leadership and people’s distrust. The BJP is the alternative to the ruling party in Telangana. The BJP will expose the misrule and failures of the TRS government in villages and strengthen its base, he added.

