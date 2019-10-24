Purandar Election Results 2019 Live Updates (पुरंदर): Sanjay Chandukaka Jagtap of INC Leads

202. Purandar (पुरंदर), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in West Maharashtra region and Pune district of Maharashtra and is part of Baramati Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile: This Rural (General) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 7.44% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 1.79%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 86.15%.

In the 2019 elections there were a total of 3,60,458 eligible electors, of which 1,89,121 were male, 1,71,322 female and 15 voters of the third gender. A total of 637 service voters had also registered to vote.

In the 2014 polls there were a total of 2,99,803 eligible electors, of which 1,58,648 were male, 1,41,151 female and 15 voters of the third gender. A total of 637 service voters had also registered to vote.

The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 2,69,509.

Purandar has an elector sex ratio of 905.89.

Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Vijaybapu Shivtare of SS won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 8590 votes which was 4.06% of the total votes polled in the constituency. SS had a vote share of 38.89% in 2014 in the seat.

In the 2009, Shivtare Vijay Sopanrao of SS won in this seat by defeating the NCP candidate by a margin of 23469 votes which was 13.26% of the total votes polled in the constituency. SS had a vote share of 38.41% in 2009 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, NCP got the most votes and the in the 202. Purandar Assembly segment of Baramati Lok Sabha constituency. Baramati Parliament seat was won by NCP.

Number of contestants: A total of 11 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 15 contestants and in 2009 elections 9 candidates battled for the seat.

Voter turnout: In the 2019 Maharashtra state Assembly elections the voter turnout was calculated at 62.47%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 70.62%, while it was 65.69 % in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is -8.15%.

Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Monday, October 21, 2019 and the counting of votes are being held on Thursday, October 24, 2019.

Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 356 polling stations in 202. Purandar constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 356.

Extent: 202. Purandar constituency comprises of the following areas of Pune district of Maharashtra: Purandar Tehsil, Haveli Tehsil (Part) – Revenue Circle Hadapsar (Excluding area covered in PMC as wards), Pisoli village in Hadapsar Revenue Circle (Ward No. 135 of PMC), Undri village in Hadaspur Revenue Circle (Ward No. 136 of PMC), Ambegaon Bk village in Hadapsar Revenue Circle (Ward No 141 of PMC), Ambegaon Kd village in Hadapsar Revenue Circle (Ward No. 142 of PMC).

Map location: The geographic coordinates of Purandar is: 18.3111 74.0721.

