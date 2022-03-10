Puranpur Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Baburam Of BJP Leading at 12PM

Live election results updates of Puranpur seat in Uttar Pradesh. A total of 11 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections: Vinod Kumar Bharti (IND), Ashok Kumar Raja (BSP), Arti (SP), Ishwar Dayal Paswan (INC), Baburam (BJP), Kamlesh Kumar (LOP), Rakesh David (RTVPA), Rameshwar Dayal (BSS), Amit Kumar (IND), Deepti Verma (IND), Rampal (IND).

Click here for the latest seat-by-seat latest live results of Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022.

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 69.53%, which is 2.73% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Babu Ram Paswan of BJP in the 2017 Assembly polls.

Follow the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Puranpur results.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.129 Puranpur (पूरनपुर) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Ruhelkhand region and Pilibhit district of Uttar Pradesh. Puranpur is part of Pilibhit Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: Scheduled Caste, Rural.

Advertisement

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This Scheduled Caste Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 18.03% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0.3%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 61.47%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 376659 eligible electors in the Assembly segment, of which 2,02,663 were male and 1,73,978 female and 18 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Puranpur in 2019 was: 858 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 3,97,024 eligible electors, of which 1,99,807 were male,1,69,706 female and 18 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 3,39,409 eligible electors, of which 1,83,890 were male, 1,55,506 female and 13 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Puranpur in 2017 was 375. In 2012, there were 214 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Babu Ram Paswan of BJP won in this seat defeating Peetam Ram of SP by a margin of 39,242 which was 15.9% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 52.06% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Peetam Ram of SP emerged victorious in this seat beating Babu Ram of BJP by a margin of 30,838 votes which was 13.77% of the total votes polled in the constituency. SP had a vote share of 32.98% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 129 Puranpur Assembly segment of the 26. Pilibhit Lok Sabha constituency. Santosh Kumar Gangwar of BJP won the Pilibhit Parliament seat defeating Bhagwat Saran Gangwar of SP

Advertisement

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Pilibhit Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 11 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 9 contestants in the fray for this seat and 18 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections from Puranpur are: Vinod Kumar Bharti (IND), Ashok Kumar Raja (BSP), Arti (SP), Ishwar Dayal Paswan (INC), Baburam (BJP), Kamlesh Kumar (LOP), Rakesh David (RTVPA), Rameshwar Dayal (BSS), Amit Kumar (IND), Deepti Verma (IND), Rampal (IND).

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 69.53%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 66.8%, while it was 65.98% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Puranpur went to the polls in Phase 4 of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 on Wednesday, February 23, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

Advertisement

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.129 Puranpur Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 372. In 2012, there were 339 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.129 Puranpur comprises of the following areas of Pilibhit district of Uttar Pradesh: KCs 2 North, 3 South, 4 East, 5 Jograjpur, Panchayats 1 Amraiya Kalan, 6 Keshopur T.Anandpur, 7 Khamaria Patti, 8 Chandupur, 10 Takia Deenarpur, 16 Puranpur Khas, 17 Fazilpur of 1 West KC, 7 Kalinagar Nagar Panchayat and Puranpur Municipal Board of 3 Puranpur Tehsil.

A total of four Assembly constituencies in the state of Uttar Pradesh border Puranpur constituency, which are: Barkhera, Powayan, Palia, Gola Gokrannath. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: Udham Singh Nagar district of Uttarakhand.

The total area covered by Puranpur is approximately 1291 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Puranpur is: 28°35’34.8"N 80°12’20.2"E.

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Puranpur results.

Read all minute-by-minute news updates for Uttar Pradesh election results 2022, Punjab election results 2022, Uttarakhand election results 2022, Manipur election results 2022, and Goa election results 2022.

Click here for seat-wise LIVE result updates.