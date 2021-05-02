Purbasthali Dakshin Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

268. Purbasthali Dakshin (Purbasthali South) (पूर्वास्थली दक्षिण), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in South West Bengal region and Purba Bardhaman district of West Bengal. It shares a border with . Purbasthali Dakshin is part of 38. Bardhaman Purba Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Rural constituency.

Of the 822 constituencies that went to the polls 302 constituencies, including this, have a record of over 80% turnout in the last three consecutive Assembly elections. Of these 302 high-turnout seats 36 are in Assam, 6 in Kerala, 38 in Tamil Nadu, 203 in West Bengal and 19 in Puducherry.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 24.38%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 77.15%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,48,297 eligible electors, of which 1,27,027 were male, 1,21,268 female and 2 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Purbasthali Dakshin in 2021 is 955.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 2,24,266 eligible electors, of which 1,16,661 were male, 1,07,603 female and 2 voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 West Bengal Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,91,256 eligible electors, of which 1,00,893 were male, 90,363 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Purbasthali Dakshin in 2016 was 350. In 2011, there were 234.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly elections, Swapan Debnath of TMC won in this seat by defeating Abhijit Bhattacharyya of INC by a margin of 37,666 votes which was 19.07% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TMC had a vote share of 52.85% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Swapan Debnath of TMC won in this seat defeating Aleya Begam Sekh of CPIM by a margin of 15,858 votes which was 9.16% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TMC had a vote share of 49.72% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, TMC got the most votes in 268. Purbasthali Dakshin Assembly segment of Bardhaman Purba Lok Sabha constituency. TMC won the Bardhaman Purba Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, TMC got the most votes this Assembly segment and TMC won the Bardhaman Purba Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 5 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 9 contestants and there were 7 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections from Purbasthali Dakshin are: Abhijit Bhattacharyya (INC), Rajib Kumar Bhowmick (BJP), Surajit Mondal (BSP), Swapan Debnath (TMC), Santosh Kumar Adhikary (PVM)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 86.38%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 88.1%, while it was 90.49% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 6 of the West Bengal Assembly elections 2021 on Thursday, April 22, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of 354 polling stations in 268. Purbasthali Dakshin constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 257. In 2011 there were 227 polling stations.

EXTENT:

268. Purbasthali Dakshin constituency comprises of the following areas of Purba Bardhaman district of West Bengal: 1. Nandai, Kankuria, Begpur, Atghoria Simlan, Dhatrigram and Sultanpur GPs of CDB Kalna-I and 2. Nasratpur, Samudragarh, Bagpur, Sreerampur and Nadanghat GPs of CDB Purbasthali-I. It shares an inter-state border with Purba Bardhaman.

The total area covered by Purbasthali Dakshin is 217 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Purbasthali Dakshin is: 23°20’15.4"N 88°16’24.6"E.

Refer to the live updating results tables on this page for the latest Purbasthali Dakshin results.

Click here for the latest seat-by-seat latest live results of West Bengal Assembly elections 2021.

Constituency-Wise Election Results LIVE: West Bengal | Tamil Nadu | Kerala | Assam | Puducherry

LIVE Blogs: West Bengal | Tamil Nadu | Kerala | Assam