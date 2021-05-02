Purbasthali Uttar Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

269. Purbasthali Uttar (Purbasthali North) (पूर्वास्थली उत्तर), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in South West Bengal region and Purba Bardhaman district of West Bengal. It shares a border with . Purbasthali Uttar is part of 38. Bardhaman Purba Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Rural constituency.

Of the 822 constituencies that went to the polls 302 constituencies, including this, have a record of over 80% turnout in the last three consecutive Assembly elections. Of these 302 high-turnout seats 36 are in Assam, 6 in Kerala, 38 in Tamil Nadu, 203 in West Bengal and 19 in Puducherry.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 24.78%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 77.15%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,52,182 eligible electors, of which 1,30,843 were male, 1,21,335 female and 4 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Purbasthali Uttar in 2021 is 927.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 2,25,513 eligible electors, of which 1,18,733 were male, 1,06,779 female and 1 voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 West Bengal Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,89,373 eligible electors, of which 1,00,465 were male, 88,908 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Purbasthali Uttar in 2016 was 648. In 2011, there were 498.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly elections, Pradip Kumar Saha of CPIM won in this seat by defeating Tapan Chatterjee of TMC by a margin of 2,828 votes which was 1.45% of the total votes polled in the constituency. CPIM had a vote share of 43.38% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Tapan Chaterjee of TMC won in this seat defeating Pradip Kumar Saha of CPIM by a margin of 2,140 votes which was 1.28% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TMC had a vote share of 42.63% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, TMC got the most votes in 269. Purbasthali Uttar Assembly segment of Bardhaman Purba Lok Sabha constituency. TMC won the Bardhaman Purba Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, TMC got the most votes this Assembly segment and TMC won the Bardhaman Purba Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 6 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 7 contestants and there were 6 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections from Purbasthali Uttar are: Kesto Roy (BSP), Gobardhan Das (BJP), Tapan Chatterjee (TMC), Pradip Kumar Saha (CPIM), Bibhas Das (PVM), Samilan Sutradhar (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 83.64%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 86.45%, while it was 88.09% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 6 of the West Bengal Assembly elections 2021 on Thursday, April 22, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of 346 polling stations in 269. Purbasthali Uttar constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 263. In 2011 there were 233 polling stations.

EXTENT:

269. Purbasthali Uttar constituency comprises of the following areas of Purba Bardhaman district of West Bengal: 1. CDB Purbasthali-II, 2. Jahannagar and Dogachia GPs of CDB Purbasthali-I , 3. Bamunpara, Mamudpur-II and Putsuri GPs of CDB Manteswar. It shares an inter-state border with Purba Bardhaman.

The total area covered by Purbasthali Uttar is 280 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Purbasthali Uttar is: 23°29’07.4"N 88°15’56.5"E.

Refer to the live updating results tables on this page for the latest Purbasthali Uttar results.

Click here for the latest seat-by-seat latest live results of West Bengal Assembly elections 2021.

Constituency-Wise Election Results LIVE: West Bengal | Tamil Nadu | Kerala | Assam | Puducherry

LIVE Blogs: West Bengal | Tamil Nadu | Kerala | Assam