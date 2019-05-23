Puri Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

live Status party name candidate name -- -- -- -- AWAITED

Puri Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME CPI(ML)(R) -- -- Ranjan Mishra KLS -- -- Sabyasachi Mohapatra NOTA -- -- Nota CPI(ML)(L) -- -- Mandakini Sethi ABHM -- -- Jaya Prakash Sethi BJD -- -- Pinaki Misra INC -- -- Satya Prakash Nayak BJP -- -- Dr.Sambit Patra BSP -- -- Nrusingha Charan Das

17. Puri is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in Coastal Odisha region of Odisha in East India. This rural general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 15.57% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 1.48%. The estimated literacy level of Puri is 83.43%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 3 on Tuesday, April 23, 2019.In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Pinaki Misra of BJD won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 2,63,361 votes which was 25.34% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJD had a vote share of 50.33% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 7 contestants in 2014.In 2009, Pinaki Misra of BJD emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 2,11,305 votes which was 23.20% of the total votes polled. BJD had a vote share of 47.98% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 7 contestants in 2009.The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 74.01% and in 2009, the constituency registered 68.85% turnout during polling.As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Puri was: Pinaki Misra (BJD) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 7,42,939 men, 6,61,592 women and 50 voters of the third gender.The geographic coordinates of Puri is: 19.8076 85.8253Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: पुरी, ओडिशा (Hindi); পুরী, ওড়িশা (Bengali); पुरी, ओडिशा (Marathi); પુરી, ઓડિસા (Gujarati); பூரி, ஒடிசா (Tamil); పూరి, ఒడిషా (Telugu); ಪುರಿ, ಒಡಿಶಾ (Kannada); പുരി, ഒഡിഷ (Malayalam).(Get detailed and live results of each andand state Assembly elections inandto know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kindlets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interestingabout the elections and see our informative. Elections = News18)