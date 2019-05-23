English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Puri Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Puri MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
17. Puri is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in Coastal Odisha region of Odisha in East India. This rural general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 15.57% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 1.48%. The estimated literacy level of Puri is 83.43%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 3 on Tuesday, April 23, 2019.
In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Pinaki Misra of BJD won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 2,63,361 votes which was 25.34% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJD had a vote share of 50.33% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 7 contestants in 2014.
The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 74.01% and in 2009, the constituency registered 68.85% turnout during polling.
As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Puri was: Pinaki Misra (BJD) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 7,42,939 men, 6,61,592 women and 50 voters of the third gender.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Puri Lok Sabha results.
The geographic coordinates of Puri is: 19.8076 85.8253
Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: पुरी, ओडिशा (Hindi); পুরী, ওড়িশা (Bengali); पुरी, ओडिशा (Marathi); પુરી, ઓડિસા (Gujarati); பூரி, ஒடிசா (Tamil); పూరి, ఒడిషా (Telugu); ಪುರಿ, ಒಡಿಶಾ (Kannada); പുരി, ഒഡിഷ (Malayalam).
live
Status
party name
candidate name
--
--
--
--
AWAITED
Puri Election Results
- 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
CPI(ML)(R)
--
--
Ranjan Mishra
KLS
--
--
Sabyasachi Mohapatra
NOTA
--
--
Nota
CPI(ML)(L)
--
--
Mandakini Sethi
ABHM
--
--
Jaya Prakash Sethi
BJD
--
--
Pinaki Misra
INC
--
--
Satya Prakash Nayak
BJP
--
--
Dr.Sambit Patra
BSP
--
--
Nrusingha Charan Das
