Purnia Election Results 2019 Live Updates (Purnea): Counting of Votes On

Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Purnia (पूर्णिया) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).

Updated:May 23, 2019, 11:13 AM IST
12. Purnia is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in East Bihar region of Bihar in East India. This rural general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 14.28% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 5.87%. The estimated literacy level of Purnia is 53.13%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 2 on Thursday, April 18, 2019.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Santosh Kumar of JDU won in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 1,16,669 votes which was 11.46% of the total votes polled in the constituency. JDU had a vote share of 41.15% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 17 contestants in 2014.

In 2009, Uday Singh Alias Pappu Singh of BJP emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the IND candidate by a margin of 1,86,227 votes which was 26.42% of the total votes polled. BJP had a vote share of 51.50% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 20 contestants in 2009.

PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
JD(U)
155871
58.70%
Santosh Kumar
INC
73432
27.66%
Uday Singh
IND
7655
2.88%
Shubhash Kumar Thakur
IND
4844
1.82%
Sageer Ahmad
NOTA
4075
1.53%
Nota
BSP
3882
1.46%
Jitendra Urab
IND
2284
0.86%
Anirudh Mehta
IND
2226
0.84%
Rajesh Kumar
JMM
2104
0.79%
Manju Murmu
IND
1900
0.72%
Ashok Kumar Singh
IND
1811
0.68%
Ashok Kumar Sah
IND
1577
0.59%
Shobha Soren
IND
1305
0.49%
Arjun Singh
IND
864
0.33%
Rajiv Kumar Singh
IND
796
0.30%
Dr. Mritunjay Kumar Jha
BLND
566
0.21%
Sanoj Kumar Chauhan
IND
334
0.13%
Md Akhtar Ali

The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 64.31% and in 2009, the constituency registered 53.99% turnout during polling.

As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Purnia was: Santosh Kumar (JDU) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.

According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 8,26,834 men, 7,55,758 women and 34 voters of the third gender.

Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Purnia Lok Sabha results.

The geographic coordinates of Purnia is: 26 87.5

Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: पूर्णिया, बिहार (Hindi); পূর্ণিয়া, বিহার (Bengali); पूर्णिया, बिहार (Marathi); પુર્નિયા, બિહાર (Gujarati); பூர்ணியா, பீகார் (Tamil); పూర్ణియా, (Telugu); ಪೂರ್ಣಿಯ, ಬಿಹಾರ (Kannada); പുര്‍ണിയ, ബിഹാർ (Malayalam).
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
