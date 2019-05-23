Purnia Election Results 2019 Live Updates (Purnea): Counting of Votes On

live Status party name candidate name JD(U) Santosh Kumar JD(U) Santosh Kumar LEADING

Purnia Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME JD(U) 155871 58.70% Santosh Kumar Leading INC 73432 27.66% Uday Singh IND 7655 2.88% Shubhash Kumar Thakur IND 4844 1.82% Sageer Ahmad NOTA 4075 1.53% Nota BSP 3882 1.46% Jitendra Urab IND 2284 0.86% Anirudh Mehta IND 2226 0.84% Rajesh Kumar JMM 2104 0.79% Manju Murmu IND 1900 0.72% Ashok Kumar Singh IND 1811 0.68% Ashok Kumar Sah IND 1577 0.59% Shobha Soren IND 1305 0.49% Arjun Singh IND 864 0.33% Rajiv Kumar Singh IND 796 0.30% Dr. Mritunjay Kumar Jha BLND 566 0.21% Sanoj Kumar Chauhan IND 334 0.13% Md Akhtar Ali

12. Purnia is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in East Bihar region of Bihar in East India. This rural general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 14.28% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 5.87%. The estimated literacy level of Purnia is 53.13%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 2 on Thursday, April 18, 2019.In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Santosh Kumar of JDU won in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 1,16,669 votes which was 11.46% of the total votes polled in the constituency. JDU had a vote share of 41.15% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 17 contestants in 2014.In 2009, Uday Singh Alias Pappu Singh of BJP emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the IND candidate by a margin of 1,86,227 votes which was 26.42% of the total votes polled. BJP had a vote share of 51.50% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 20 contestants in 2009.The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 64.31% and in 2009, the constituency registered 53.99% turnout during polling.As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Purnia was: Santosh Kumar (JDU) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 8,26,834 men, 7,55,758 women and 34 voters of the third gender.The geographic coordinates of Purnia is: 26 87.5Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: पूर्णिया, बिहार (Hindi); পূর্ণিয়া, বিহার (Bengali); पूर्णिया, बिहार (Marathi); પુર્નિયા, બિહાર (Gujarati); பூர்ணியா, பீகார் (Tamil); పూర్ణియా, (Telugu); ಪೂರ್ಣಿಯ, ಬಿಹಾರ (Kannada); പുര്‍ണിയ, ബിഹാർ (Malayalam)