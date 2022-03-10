Purola Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election results updates of Purola seat in Uttarakhand. A total of 6 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Uttarakhand Assembly elections: Ujali Devi (BSP), Chain Singh (SP), Durgeshwar Lal (BJP), Malchand (INC), Prakash (AAP), Ram Prasad (RLP).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 68.51%, which is -4.88% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Rajkumar of INC in the 2017 Assembly polls.

Follow the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Purola results.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.1 Purola (पुरोला) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Garhwal region and Uttarkashi district of Uttarakhand. Purola is part of Tehri Garhwal Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: Scheduled Caste, Rural.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This Scheduled Caste Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 29.55% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0.78%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 75.81%, according the Census of India, 2011.

Advertisement

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of 73,788 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 38,007 were male and 35,781 female and 0 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Purola in 2022 is: 941 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 67,496 eligible electors, of which 35,058 were male,32,438 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Uttarakhand Assembly elections, there were a total of 58,640 eligible electors, of which 30,378 were male, 28,262 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Purola in 2017 was 343. In 2012, there were 275 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Uttarakhand Assembly elections, Rajkumar of INC won in this seat defeating Malchand of BJP by a margin of 1,013 which was 2.05% of the total votes cast for the seat. INC had a vote share of 35.93% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Malchand of BJP emerged victorious in this seat beating Rajkumar of IND by a margin of 3,832 votes which was 8.42% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 39.75% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 1 Purola Assembly segment of the 1. Tehri Garhwal Lok Sabha constituency. Mala Rajya Laxmi Shah of BJP won the Tehri Garhwal Parliament seat defeating Pritam Singh of INC

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Tehri Garhwal Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 6 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 5 contestants in the fray for this seat and 5 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Uttarakhand Assembly elections from Purola are: Ujali Devi (BSP), Chain Singh (SP), Durgeshwar Lal (BJP), Malchand (INC), Prakash (AAP), Ram Prasad (RLP).

Advertisement

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Uttarakhand Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 68.51%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 73.39%, while it was 77.65% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Purola went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Uttarakhand Assembly elections 2022 on Monday, February 14, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.1 Purola Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 178. In 2012, there were 147 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.1 Purola comprises of the following areas of Uttarkashi district of Uttarakhand: 1-Mori Tehsil; 2-Purola Tehsil; KCs 2-Naugaon, 3-Barnigad, Panchayats 39-Gandoli and 41-Gair (Banal) of 4-Rajgarhi KC of 3-Rajgarhi (Barkot)Tehsil.

A total of four Assembly constituencies in the state of Uttarakhand border Purola constituency, which are: Gangotri, Yamunotri, Dhanolti, Chakrata. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: Shimla and Kinnaur districts of Himchal Pradesh.

Advertisement

The total area covered by Purola is approximately 2310 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Purola is: 31°01’52.7"N 78°11’20.4"E.

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Purola results.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.