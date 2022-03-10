Purqazi Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: BJP is Leading

Live election results updates of Purqazi seat in Uttar Pradesh. A total of 11 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections: Anil Kumar (RLD), Pramod Utwal (BJP), Sunita (MKUP), Anil Kumar (AAP), Neelam Devi (IND), Kavita (BJMP), Surendra Pal Singh (BSP), Uma Kiran (ASPKR), Deepak Kumar (INC), Suneel Kumar (IND), Mukesh Kumar (IND).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 65.2%, which is 0.12% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Pramod Utwal of BJP in the 2017 Assembly polls.

Follow the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Purqazi results.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.13 Purqazi (पुरकाज़ी) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in West region and Muzaffarnagar district of Uttar Pradesh. Purqazi is part of Bijnor Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: Scheduled Caste, Rural.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This Scheduled Caste Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 21.25% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 69.12%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 347148 eligible electors in the Assembly segment, of which 1,86,884 were male and 1,60,237 female and 27 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Purqazi in 2019 was: 857 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 3,81,861 eligible electors, of which 1,72,128 were male,1,41,823 female and 17 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,81,311 eligible electors, of which 1,56,700 were male, 1,24,589 female and 22 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Purqazi in 2017 was 114. In 2012, there were 260 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Pramod Utwal of BJP won in this seat defeating Deepak Kumar of INC by a margin of 11,253 which was 5.51% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 37.93% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Anil Kumar of BSP emerged victorious in this seat beating Deepak Kumar of INC by a margin of 8,908 votes which was 5.32% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BSP had a vote share of 31.94% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BSP got the most number of votes in the 13 Purqazi Assembly segment of the 4. Bijnor Lok Sabha constituency. Malook Nagar of BSP won the Bijnor Parliament seat defeating Raja Bharatendra Singh of BJP

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Bijnor Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 11 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 11 contestants in the fray for this seat and 13 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections from Purqazi are: Anil Kumar (RLD), Pramod Utwal (BJP), Sunita (MKUP), Anil Kumar (AAP), Neelam Devi (IND), Kavita (BJMP), Surendra Pal Singh (BSP), Uma Kiran (ASPKR), Deepak Kumar (INC), Suneel Kumar (IND), Mukesh Kumar (IND).

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 65.2%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 65.08%, while it was 59.53% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Purqazi went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 on Thursday, February 10, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.13 Purqazi Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 289. In 2012, there were 260 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.13 Purqazi comprises of the following areas of Muzaffarnagar district of Uttar Pradesh: KCs 1 Muzaffarnagar, 5 Purchapar, 6 Sherpur and Purqazi Nagar Panchayat of 3 Muzaffarnagar Tehsil.

A total of four Assembly constituencies in the state of Uttar Pradesh border Purqazi constituency, which are: Deoband, Charthawal, Muzaffar Nagar, Meerapur. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: Haridwar district of Uttarakhand.

The total area covered by Purqazi is approximately 533 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Purqazi is: 29°34’34.3"N 77°48’33.8"E.

