Pursurah Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

199. Pursurah (पुरसुराह), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in South West Bengal region and Hooghly district of West Bengal. It shares a border with . Pursurah is part of 29. Arambagh Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Rural constituency.

Of the 822 constituencies that went to the polls 302 constituencies, including this, have a record of over 80% turnout in the last three consecutive Assembly elections. Of these 302 high-turnout seats 36 are in Assam, 6 in Kerala, 38 in Tamil Nadu, 203 in West Bengal and 19 in Puducherry.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 28.47%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 82.55%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,59,692 eligible electors, of which 1,32,770 were male, 1,26,920 female and 2 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Pursurah in 2021 is 956.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 2,38,626 eligible electors, of which 1,24,043 were male, 1,14,583 female and voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 West Bengal Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,14,053 eligible electors, of which 1,11,566 were male, 1,02,487 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Pursurah in 2016 was 401. In 2011, there were 276.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly elections, Dr. M. Nuruzzaman of TMC won in this seat by defeating Pratim Singha Roy of INC by a margin of 29,127 votes which was 14.14% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TMC had a vote share of 51.1% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Parvez Rahman of TMC won in this seat defeating Saumendranath Bera of CPIM by a margin of 31,690 votes which was 16.54% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TMC had a vote share of 56.26% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in 199. Pursurah Assembly segment of Arambagh Lok Sabha constituency. TMC won the Arambagh Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, TMC got the most votes this Assembly segment and TMC won the Arambagh Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 4 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 5 contestants and there were 3 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections from Pursurah are: Dilip Yadav (TMC), Biman Ghosh (BJP), Monika Malik Ghosh (INC), Chiranjit Barik (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 85.32%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 86.35%, while it was 89.54% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 3 of the West Bengal Assembly elections 2021 on Thursday, April 6, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of 356 polling stations in 199. Pursurah constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 293. In 2011 there were 266 polling stations.

EXTENT:

199. Pursurah constituency comprises of the following areas of Hooghly district of West Bengal: 1. CDB Pursurah, 2. Arunda, Balipur, Rammohan-I, Rammohan-II and Tantisal GPs of CDB Khanakul-I, 3. Harinkhola-I and Harinkhola-II GPs of CDB Arambag. It shares an inter-state border with Hooghly.

The total area covered by Pursurah is 225 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Pursurah is: 22°49’13.4"N 87°54’35.6"E.

