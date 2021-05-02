Purulia Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

242. Purulia (पुरुलिया), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in South West Bengal region and Purulia district of West Bengal. It shares a border with Jharkhand (Bokaro District). Purulia is part of 35. Purulia Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Semi Urban constituency.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 22.36%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 65.38%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,58,488 eligible electors, of which 1,31,067 were male, 1,27,420 female and 1 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Purulia in 2021 is 972.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 2,27,703 eligible electors, of which 1,17,853 were male, 1,09,850 female and voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 West Bengal Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,93,014 eligible electors, of which 1,01,139 were male, 91,875 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Purulia in 2016 was 163. In 2011, there were 81.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly elections, Sudip Kumar Mukherjee of INC won in this seat by defeating Dibyajyoti Prasad Singh Deo of TMC by a margin of 4,911 votes which was 2.69% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 44.58% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, K.P. Singh Deo of TMC won in this seat defeating Kaushik Mazumdar of CPIM by a margin of 26,487 votes which was 17.13% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TMC had a vote share of 53.95% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in 242. Purulia Assembly segment of Purulia Lok Sabha constituency. TMC won the Purulia Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, TMC got the most votes this Assembly segment and BJP won the Purulia Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 10 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 13 contestants and there were 8 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections from Purulia are: Partha Pratim Banerjeee (INC), Manas Sardar (BSP), Sujoy Banerjee (TMC), Sudip Kumar Mukherjee (BJP), Rani Mahato (SUCOIC), Harendra Nath Mahato (AMB), Abhijit Bhattacharya (IND), Aditya Mahato (IND), Birendranath Mahato (IND), Mritunjoy Pandey (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 79.58%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 80.26%, while it was 80.21% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the West Bengal Assembly elections 2021 on Saturday, March 27, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of 349 polling stations in 242. Purulia constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 266. In 2011 there were 242 polling stations.

EXTENT:

242. Purulia constituency comprises of the following areas of Purulia district of West Bengal: 1. CDB Purulia-II, 2. Purulia (M), 3. Bhandar Puara Chipida and Manara GPs of CDB Purulia-I. It shares an inter-state border with Purulia.

The total area covered by Purulia is 397 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Purulia is: 23°21’06.8"N 86°25’29.6"E.

