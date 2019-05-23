English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Purulia Election Results 2019 Live Updates (Puruliya): Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Purulia (পুরুলিয়া) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
35. Purulia (Puruliya) is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in South West Bengal region of West Bengal in East India. This rural general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 19.82% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 15.61%. The estimated literacy level of Purulia is 64.57%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 6 on Sunday, May 12, 2019.
In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Mriganka Mahato of TMC won in this seat by defeating the AIFB candidate by a margin of 1,53,877 votes which was 12.77% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TMC had a vote share of 38.87% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 12 contestants in 2014.
Purulia Election Results
- 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
AITC
--
--
Dr. Mriganka Mahato
AIFB
--
--
Bir Singh Mahato
INC
--
--
Nepal Mahata
BMAP
--
--
Uttam Tantubay
MPOI
--
--
Jawaharlal Mahato
SUCI
--
--
Rangalal Kumar
JMM
--
--
Dipendu Mahato
BJP
--
--
Jyotirmay Singh Mahato
Nota
--
--
Nota
AMB
--
--
Laxmikanta Mahata
SHS
--
--
Rajib Mahato
BNRP
--
--
Sekh Fatik
IND
--
--
Uma Charan Mahato
IND
--
--
Mrityunjoy Mahato
IND
--
--
Barjuram Singh Sardar
BSP
--
--
Anandi Tudu
