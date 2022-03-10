Purwa Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: BJP Leading at 11 AM.

Live election results updates of Purwa seat in Uttar Pradesh. A total of 13 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections: Anil Kumar Singh (BJP), Uday Raj (SP), Uroosa Imran Rana (INC), Vinod Kumar (BSP), Ashish Bajpai (MBP), Kuldeep Kumar (AAP), Jagannath (LKD), Ved Prakash (LJP), Sant Kumar (BHSP), Anil (IND), Mohd Ashfak (IND), Surendra Kumar (IND), Harshit Tiwari (IND).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 61.53%, which is -1.27% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Anil Singh of BSP in the 2017 Assembly polls.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.167 Purwa (पुरवा) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Awadh region and Unnao district of Uttar Pradesh. Purwa is part of Unnao Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General, Rural.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 31.76% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0.03%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 66.37%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 394658 eligible electors in the Assembly segment, of which 2,16,534 were male and 1,78,102 female and 22 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Purwa in 2019 was: 823 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 3,74,654 eligible electors, of which 2,14,922 were male,1,75,133 female and 27 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 3,47,602 eligible electors, of which 1,92,325 were male, 1,55,277 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Purwa in 2017 was 408. In 2012, there were 300 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Anil Singh of BSP won in this seat defeating Uttam Chandra Urf Rakesh Lodhi of BJP by a margin of 26,483 which was 10.81% of the total votes cast for the seat. BSP had a vote share of 39.83% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Uday Raj of SP emerged victorious in this seat beating Narendra Singh Lodhi of BSP by a margin of 27,901 votes which was 13.43% of the total votes polled in the constituency. SP had a vote share of 40.94% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 167 Purwa Assembly segment of the 33. Unnao Lok Sabha constituency. Swami Sakshi Ji Maharaj of BJP won the Unnao Parliament seat defeating Arun Shanker Shukla of SP

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Unnao Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 13 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 10 contestants in the fray for this seat and 14 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections from Purwa are: Anil Kumar Singh (BJP), Uday Raj (SP), Uroosa Imran Rana (INC), Vinod Kumar (BSP), Ashish Bajpai (MBP), Kuldeep Kumar (AAP), Jagannath (LKD), Ved Prakash (LJP), Sant Kumar (BHSP), Anil (IND), Mohd Ashfak (IND), Surendra Kumar (IND), Harshit Tiwari (IND).

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 61.53%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 62.8%, while it was 59.78% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Purwa went to the polls in Phase 4 of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 on Wednesday, February 23, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.167 Purwa Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 424. In 2012, there were 389 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.167 Purwa comprises of the following areas of Unnao district of Uttar Pradesh: 4 Purwa Tehsil and KC 1 Bichhiya of 3 Unnao Tehsil.

A total of seven Assembly constituencies in the state of Uttar Pradesh border Purwa constituency, which are: Unnao, Mohan, Sarojini Nagar, Mohanlalganj, Bachhrawan, Harchandpur, Bhagwantnagar. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by Purwa is approximately 980 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Purwa is: 26°29’32.3"N 80°48’38.9"E.

