Pusad Election Results 2019 Live Updates (पुसद): Counting of Votes Begin

Pusad Election Results 2019 Live Updates (पुसद)
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Pusad (पुसद) MLA (Vidhayak / Member of Legislative Assembly).
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Pusad (पुसद) MLA (Vidhayak / Member of Legislative Assembly).
81. Pusad (पुसद), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Vidarbha region and Yavatmal district of Maharashtra and is part of Yavatmal-Washim Lok Sabha constituency.
Demographic profile: This Rural (General) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 9.46% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 14.29%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 82.82%.
In the 2019 elections there were a total of 2,93,372 eligible electors, of which 1,54,541 were male, 1,38,829 female and 2 voters of the third gender. A total of 214 service voters had also registered to vote.
- 2019 Results
In the 2014 polls there were a total of 2,81,610 eligible electors, of which 1,48,742 were male, 1,32,867 female and 2 voters of the third gender. A total of 214 service voters had also registered to vote.
The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 2,40,260.
Pusad has an elector sex ratio of 898.33.
Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Naik Manohar Rajusing of NCP won in this seat by defeating the SS candidate by a margin of 65359 votes which was 37.77% of the total votes polled in the constituency. NCP had a vote share of 54.41% in 2014 in the seat.
In the 2009, Manohar Naik of NCP won in this seat by defeating the SS candidate by a margin of 30840 votes which was 20.33% of the total votes polled in the constituency. NCP had a vote share of 50.85% in 2009 in the seat.
In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, SS got the most votes and the in the 81. Pusad Assembly segment of Yavatmal-Washim Lok Sabha constituency. Yavatmal-Washim Parliament seat was won by SS.
Number of contestants: A total of 11 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 16 contestants and in 2009 elections 11 candidates battled for the seat.
Voter turnout: In the 2019 Maharashtra state Assembly elections the voter turnout was calculated at 65.74%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 61.45%, while it was 63.14 % in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is 4.29%.
Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Monday, October 21, 2019 and the counting of votes are being held on Thursday, October 24, 2019.
Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 326 polling stations in 81. Pusad constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 296.
Extent: 81. Pusad constituency comprises of the following areas of Yavatmal district of Maharashtra: Pusad Tehsil, Mahagaon Tehsil (Part), Revenue Circle Kali (DK).
Map location: The geographic coordinates of Pusad is: 19.8882 77.4946.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Pusad results.
