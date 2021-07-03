Pushkar Singh Dhami: All You Need to Know About Uttarakhand's New CM After Tirath Singh Rawat

Pushkar Singh Dhami was on Saturday afternoon formally elected as the 11th Chief Minister of Uttarakhand after Tirath Singh Rawat tendered his resignation in a surprised move on Friday. The two time MLA from Kumaon region (Khatima constituency), announced his name for the office in a meeting held at the BJP headquarters.

“The party has given a humble worker a huge task. I want to thank the party, our leaders, especially PM Modi," said the CM elect on Saturday.

“This will be a huge challenge for me but I will work with my party and fulfill all promises. I will continue to carry forward my party’s good work," he said.

Born on September 16, 1975, in Kanalichinna of Pithoragarh district, Dhami’s early education took place in the village and he did higher education from Lakhlau University. Pushkar Dhami is a Post Graduate in Management. He completed his LLB from Lucknow University in 2002. His father was a former soldier. Apart from Dhami, there are three sisters in the family.

Pushkar Singh Dhami held various positions in the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) from the year 1990 to 1999, from the district to the state and national levels. During this, he played the role of convener in the National Conference of ABVP held in Lucknow as a state minister along with different posts. After the formation of Uttarakhand state, Dhami was advisor to CM Bhagat Singh Koshyari.

The BJP legislator has twice been the president of BJP youth wing in the hill state as he served as the state chief of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha from 2002 to 2006. Dhami has also been the state vice-president of Uttarakhand BJP. Pushkar Singh Dhami was elected MLA from Khatima in 2012 and then re-elected in 2017.

Dhami is considered close to Bhagat Singh Koshyari, who is currently the Governor of Maharashtra and Goa. The 45-year-old leader’s image has been that of an undisputed leader. However, it is not going to be easy for Dhami as the chief of Uttarakhand, as he will have to adjust with the senior MLAs as well as the bureaucracy. Further, his lack of experience in running the government might come in the way of Dhami.

