Pushkar Singh Dhami Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates

The BJP is banking heavily on its poster boy, chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami (45) seeking a third term from Khatima. Dhami, a Thakur leader, was sworn in as the chief minister in July last year. As a former president of BJP youth wing, Dhami enjoys cordial relations with the young cadres. The party believes Dhami helped in checking anti-incumbency to a certain extent. The chief minister has a dual responsibility – to ensure second term for the party in Uttarakhand and win his seat caught in a triangle contest with the Congress and Aam Aadmi Party.

According to the election affidavit submitted with the Election Commission of India Pushkar Singh Dhami is 46 years of age and his educational qualifications are: Post Graduate. He has declared total assests of Rs 3.3 crore and total liabilies of Rs 49.7 lakh.

