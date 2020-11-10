Pushpam Priya (PP) Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Counting of Votes to Start at 8AM

She has been touring villages and meeting locals in Bankipore since March aiming to connect with people and also gauge the mood on ground. She claims that her party, Plurals Party has been registered with the Election Commission of India. She has announced that she will give tickets to well-educated people, social activists, teacher, doctor and other professionals. In Bankipore, Priya is facing a stiff challenge from BJP's three-time MLA Nitin Navin and Congress' Luv Sinha, son of Shatrughan Sinha.

Pushpam Priya is a PP candidate from Bankipur constituency in the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections. Her profession according to the election affidavit filed with the Election Commission is: Politics. Pushpam Priya's educational qualifications are: Post Graduate and is 33 years old.

Her total declared assets are Rs 15.9 lakh which includes Rs 15.9 lakh in moveable assets and Rs 0 as immoveable assets. Her total declared income is Rs 0 of which Rs 0 is self income. Pushpam Priya's has total liabilities of Rs 4.9 lakh.

This PP candidate, in the election affidavit mentioned 1 criminal cases registered against Her.

Candidates contesting in the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections from Bankipur are: Arun Kumar Sinha (BJP), Dharamendra Kumar (RJD), Prabhunath Kumar Azad (BSP), Sumit Ranjan Sinha (NCP), Anita Devi (ANC), Arun Kumar Mehta (AKP), Ashok Kumar Keshri (RSSD), Uttam Kumar (JDR), Kumar Raunak (PP), Krishna Nandan Saw (SJPB), Tapendra Narayan (JTLP), Purushottam Kumar (BJKDD), Prem Shanker Prasad (PBI), Fazal Ahmad (JDS), Brajeshwar Prasad Singh (SKVP), Rajesh Ranjan (Pappu) (JAPL), Vikash Kumar (JSVP), Sharad (BSLP), Suryakar Jitendra (SUCI), Amit Kumar (IND), Khurshid Alam (IND), Binod Kumar Pathak (IND), Madhumesh Choudhary (IND), Shatrudhan Prasad (IND)

Follow the live updating tables to know the live election result status of Pushpam Priya (PP) in 2020 Bankipur elections.

Click here for the latest seat-by-seat latest live results of Bihar Assembly elections 2020.