'Put My Life at Stake for India': Upset with BJP MP's Remark, Kejriwal Wants Delhi to Tell if He's a Son or Terrorist

New Delhi: Miffed by BJP MP Parvesh Verma's "terrorist" remark against Delhi chief minister, Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday asked if a person becomes terrorist by helping poor and fighting against corruption.

"I am a diabetic. I take insulin four times a day. Without food for four hours, patients collapse. Yet I sat on a fast twice — for 10 days and 15 days. I put my life at stake for the country. But they left no stone unturned to harass me. Yesterday, when I returned home, and spoke to my parents, they were unhappy. They know that Kejriwal is a staunch desh bhakt." The Delhi CM added that the decision was now left to be taken by Delhi residents, "whether they consider me as their son, brother or antankwadi".

Aam Aadmi Party leader Sanjay Singh said that they would approach the Election Commission against Verma's remark. "We will demand harsh action against those who called Kejriwal a terrorist. Can someone who has done all this work for the people be called a terrorist?" he asked, adding that no parent would like to hear such things about their child.

On Wednesday, the AAP had filed a complaint with Delhi's Chief Electoral Officer against Verma demanding registration of an FIR against him for allegedly calling Kejriwal a "terrorist".

The development came on a day the Election Commission ordered the removal of Parvesh Verma from the BJP's list of star campaigners for Delhi polls over his controversial statements during the poll campaign, and also issued a show-cause notice to him.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.