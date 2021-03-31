politics

1-MIN READ

Puthukkad Candidate List: Key Contests in Puthukkad Assembly Constituency of Kerala

Key candidates in Assembly elections 2021

Key candidates contesting in the 2021 Assembly elections from Puthukkad constituency are: K. K. Ramachandran of CPI(M), Sunil Anthikad of CONG, A. Nagesh of BJP

Puthukkad Assembly constituency in Thrissur district of Kerala goes to the polls on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Puthukkad seat is part of the Thrissur Lok Sabha constituency, which falls in the Cochin region of Kerala.

In the 2016 Assembly elections Prof.C.Raveendranath of CPM won from this seat beating Sundaran Kunnathully of INC by a margin of 38,478 votes.

In the 2011 Assembly elections Prof: C. Raveendranath of CPM won from this this constituency defeating Adv. K. P. Viswanathan, of INC by a margin of 26,482 votes.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections for Thrissur Parliamentary constituency INC was ahead in the Puthukkad Assembly segment. In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls CPI led from this Assembly segment.

Tags
first published:March 31, 2021, 14:45 IST