Puthukkad Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

71. Puthukkad (पुथुकदक), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Cochin region and Thrissur district of Kerala. It shares a border with . Puthukkad is part of 10. Thrissur Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a constituency.

As many as 85 constituencies, including this, registered a turnout which was 5% lower than that in the 2016 Assembly elections. Of the 85, 24 are from Assam, 31 from Kerala, 10 from Tamil Nadu, 16 from West Bengal, and 4 from Puducherry.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 11.34%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 95.32%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,01,035 eligible electors, of which 97,616 were male, 1,03,419 female and registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Puthukkad in 2021 is 1059.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 1,95,265 eligible electors, of which 94,298 were male, 1,00,967 female and voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 Kerala Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,76,055 eligible electors, of which 84,938 were male, 91,117 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Puthukkad in 2016 was 257. In 2011, there were 205.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 Kerala Assembly elections, Prof.C.Raveendranath of CPIM won in this seat by defeating Sundaran Kunnathully of INC by a margin of 38,478 votes which was 24.24% of the total votes polled in the constituency. CPIM had a vote share of 50.07% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Prof: C. Raveendranath of CPIM won in this seat defeating Adv. K. P. Viswanathan, of INC by a margin of 26,482 votes which was 19.16% of the total votes polled in the constituency. CPIM had a vote share of 52.84% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes in 71. Puthukkad Assembly segment of Thrissur Lok Sabha constituency. CPI won the Thrissur Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, CPI got the most votes this Assembly segment and INC won the Thrissur Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 5 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 9 contestants and there were 7 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 Kerala Assembly elections from Puthukkad are: A Nagesh (Parameswaran A) (BJP), P C Pushpakaran (BSP), K K Ramachandran (CPIM), Sunil Anthikkad (Sunilkumar P V) (INC), Rajesh Appatt (CPIMLRS)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 Kerala Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 75.58%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 81.29%, while it was 78.53% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Kerala Assembly elections 2021 on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of polling stations in 71. Puthukkad constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 159. In 2011 there were 155 polling stations.

EXTENT:

71. Puthukkad constituency comprises of the following areas of Thrissur district of Kerala: Alagappanagar, Mattathur, Nenmanikkara, Parappukkara, Pudukkad, Varandarappilly and Trikkur Panchayats in Mukundapuram Taluk and Vallachira Panchayat in Thrissur Taluk.. It shares an inter-state border with Thrissur.

The total area covered by Puthukkad is 368 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Puthukkad is: 10°25’20.3"N 76°24’36.0"E.

