Puthuppally Candidate List: Key Contests in Puthuppally Assembly Constituency of Kerala

Puthuppally Assembly constituency in Kottayam district of Kerala goes to the polls on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Puthuppally seat is part of the Kottayam Lok Sabha constituency, which falls in the Travancore region of Kerala.

In the 2016 Assembly elections Oommen Chandy of INC won from this seat beating Jaick C Thomas of CPM by a margin of 27,092 votes.

In the 2011 Assembly elections Oommen Chandy of INC won from this this constituency defeating Suja Susan George(Asso.Professor) of CPM by a margin of 33,255 votes.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections for Kottayam Parliamentary constituency KEC(M) was ahead in the Puthuppally Assembly segment. In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls KEC(M) led from this Assembly segment.

Key candidates contesting in the 2021 Assembly elections from Puthuppally constituency are: Jaick C. Thomas of CPI(M), Oommen Chandy of CONG, N. Hari of BJP